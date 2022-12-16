‘Cruel Intentions’ Stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair Reunite For The Second Time In A Week On Instagram

Over the past week, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair have taken us back to 1999! The Cruel Intentions co-stars spent quite a bit of time together over the last week, and we have to say it’s like no time has passed. Here’s everything we know about their two-part reunion.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates ‘Holiday Miracle’

Just make another Cruel Intentions movie already! This week, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair delighted fans by reuniting not once but twice. Last Saturday, Blair and Gellar met up at an intimate holiday gathering hosted by jewelry designer Melinda Maria.

“Twice in a week!! @selmablair It’s a holiday miracle,” Gellar wrote in an Instagram caption.

Blair responded, insisting that Gellar “made [her] 2022.” She added, “What a week with my beloved Scarah,” followed by a series of heart emojis.

The delightful reunion took place only a few days after Blair and Gellar joined forces at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The longtime friends attended the ceremony together wearing black Oscar de la Renta dresses.

At the show, Gellar helped Blair, who suffers from MS, up to the stage to accept her award for Competition Contestant of 2022.

During her acceptance speech, Blair mentioned Gellar. “Oh, my gosh, the last time I won an award was when I kissed you, Sarah,” she said, referring to the time they took home the Best Kiss award at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.

Gellar And Blair Have Been Friends For Years

It doesn’t look like Blair and Gellar ever really lost touch after starring in Cruel Intentions all those years ago. After Blair made the brave decision to leave Dancing with the Stars back in October, Gellar posted a lengthy tribute to her friend.

“Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything,” Gellar wrote.

“I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair.”

These two really are best friend goals in every respect. Now if only we could get Reese Witherspoon on board to produce the new Cruel Intentions film we all deserve!

