Sarah Jessica Parker Shares A Sneak Peek Of ‘And Just Like That’ Street Fashion And It Features This Controversial Shoe Trend

Sarah Jessica Parker recently made her fans ecstatic after finally confirming that And Just Like That…, a spinoff of Sex and the City, is returning to HBO Max for a second season with an Instagram post. Although using social media to make the big announcement isn’t surprising, what is unexpected is the controversial fashion trend that Parker appears to be resuscitating.

In the 1990s, women lived through low-rise jeans, pinky rings, and even the dreaded socks with sandals look. As someone who tried all the trends as a teenager, I can attest that most of these fashion trends don’t need to be revived. However, Parker seems to be bringing back socks with sandals, only this time with a twist.

In the post announcement about season two, Parker’s photo includes a pair of shoes. How could it not? We know all too well about Carrie Bradshaw’s shoe obsession. However, Parker’s character appears to be bringing back socks with sandals, a style we thought we had said bon voyage to years ago. Keeping on brand with her character, Bradshaw isn’t just bringing back an old trend. In fact, the style guru may be making her biggest fashion statement yet by wearing stockings with stilettos!

Though Bradshaw once told us that “nothing lasts forever” and “trends come and go,” apparently, this is one fashion statement worth restarting. If anyone can do it, it’s Parker’s And Just Like That… character. Sporting Christian Dior alligator stilettos with open toes, fans will quickly recognize the heels as the same ones Bradshaw wore in the first Sex and the City movie. The shoes are accompanied with socks, denim cargo pants, a silver Fendi ankle bag, and a JW Anderson pigeon clutch bag. What’s more New York than a pigeon purse?

Even though she’s Carrie Bradshaw, can the fashionista bring back this ’90s fashion faux pas? If the comments on the Instagram post are any indicator, the answer is yes! As one fan said, “Can’t wait. I never do socks [with] open toes but I’m totally loving this look.” Another asked, “Who says you can’t wear socks with heels?” Obviously, that’s one opinion that never made it into any of Bradshaw’s columns.

