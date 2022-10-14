Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Snap From ‘And Just Like That…’ And Keeps It Real With Her Gray Hair

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t holding back any punches when it comes to aging in And Just Like That…, the spinoff of Sex and the City. As the show addresses topics that many women in their 50s deal with—their aging bodies, looks, career changes, and family dynamics—Parker isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. While playing Carrie Bradshaw, the character that made the actress a household name, Parker is even highlighting her graying hair.

Silver And Fabulous—No Question Mark

Parker is showing the world and Hollywood that aging gracefully isn’t just for men. Last summer, as the celebrity began promoting the first season of And Just Like That…, Parker revealed her silver locks to the world. Although Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, was once single and fabulous in Sex and the City, there is no question that Bradshaw is now silver and fabulous—exclamation point!

Parker is even flaunting her graying hair on social media. As she promotes the second season of the spinoff, the actress recently highlighted an outfit that has Bradshaw written all over it. Parker is dressed in magenta from her dress to her towering stilettos and shimmering handbag. However, what stands out most is the fashion statement she’s making with her slicked back bun.

Even as Parker flaunts her silver hair online, the actress still receives comments about her aging appearance. Just last fall, she was out with her friend and actor, Andy Cohen. Although the two Hollywood stars are just three years apart and both have graying hair, Parker was the only one to receive negative comments about her looks.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” remarked the actress. She pointed out that Cohen “has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? ​​I don’t know what to tell you people!”

Parker went on to point out that social media is particularly bad. “Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly ok with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Thankfully, Parker isn’t doing either. She’s here to stay.

