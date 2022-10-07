Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Appearance With Her Two Daughters At ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Is there any better trio than the Sanderson sisters? The answer is yes: Sarah Jessica Parker and her adorable twin daughters certainly give them a run for their money. Parker treated fans last week by bringing her daughters to the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2.

Sarah Jessica Parker Brought Special Red Carpet Guests

Before stepping into Carrie Bradshaw’s heels in Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker delighted audiences in the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Now that Disney+ has released a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, new generations are getting to meet the spooky Sanderson sisters for the very first time. So, what better way to celebrate the new era than with Parker’s own twin daughters?

On Friday, Parker attended the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere with her 13-year-old daughters, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, and her husband Matthew Broderick. The premiere marks one of the few public appearances Parker has made with her daughters since welcoming them via surrogate in 2009. It doesn’t seem like Parker and Broderick’s 19-year-old son, James Wilkie, was able to make it, but he was able to accompany his parents to the And Just Like That… premiere last December.

(L-R) Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The whole family dressed to the nines for the event. Parker chose a beautiful pink, purple, and silver coat with sequin accents for the event. One of her daughters looked dazzling in a sparkling sleeveless gown while the other stunned in a gorgeous black long-sleeve dress, making it clear they take after their mother’s timeless sense of style.

Parker’s Daughters Adore ‘Hocus Pocus’

Thankfully, Parker’s daughters are fans of the classic ’90s Halloween flick. Parker told People that the girls started watching the movie when they were about ten and instantly fell in love with it. Apparently, they even went to meet Parker’s co-stars, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, while Parker was filming the sequel.

“They were so excited to meet Bette and Kathy. Loretta kept asking me, ‘But wait, are we going to meet them as [their characters] Winnie and Mary? Or are we going to meet them as Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy?'” Parker recalled. “[Midler and Najimy] were in full costume, but they were themselves, which was confounding in some ways.” However, the girls were “super excited” to see the sequel. Clearly, Parker couldn’t have chosen better guests for the premiere.

