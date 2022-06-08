Sarah Jessica Parker Clears Up Kim Cattrall Feud: ‘Never Uttered Fighting Words’

Sex and the City is one of the most iconic shows of all time, but the behind-the-scenes drama is almost as entertaining as the plot itself. Sarah Jessica Parker recently spoke about the rumors of a rift between her and former co-star Kim Cattrall, and how their “fight” really went down.

Parker Attempts To Clear Up The Rumors

There have always been rumors about Cattrall and Parker feuding while on the set of the show and the two movies they filmed together, but it wasn’t until it was announced that Cattrall would not be appearing in the SATC revival, And Just Like That… that people took the rumors seriously.

While appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Parker shared her thoughts on the situation. “It’s pretty simple, you know?” she started. “I’ll be as clear as I can. It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim because—I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant.”

Parker then said that there was no tension between the stars until 2017 when negotiations began around a third SATC movie. Cattrall and the studio clashed and the movie ultimately ended up not being made, but Parker stressed that it didn’t have anything to do with the alleged feud—just a case of the studio deciding not to move forward with the project.

“It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’—a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’” Parker explained. “I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with—ever.”

Parker Says It ‘Didn’t Occur’ To Her To Ask Cattrall To Be In The Revival

The actress also talked about how hurt she felt to hear that Cattrall had made comments about Parker not being nice while on the set of the HBO show. “I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show,” Parker shared. “And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way, so it’s very painful.”

Parker explained that Cattrall wasn’t asked to be in And Just Like That… because she had spoken publicly about her unhappiness on the show so many times. “She made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Parker said.

“That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning,” the actress continued. “You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”

While many fans are still disappointed that the women of Sex and the City aren’t as tight-knit as they appear to be on the show, it’s understandable that the stars of the show would not want to be in a situation that made any of them uncomfortable.

More From Suggest

‘Sex And The City’ Star Willie Garson’s Cause Of Death Revealed



Sarah Jessica Parker Stunned By Instagram Throwback Of Herself At 14



Viral Tweet Claims Nicole Kidman Is Bisexual, Dated Naomi Watts