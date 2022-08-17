Want To Vacation Like A Star? Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Home Is For Rent

Sarah Jessica Parker is adding vacation rental hostess to her already impressive resumé. Later this month, the Sex and the City star is giving away a chance to vacation like Carrie Bradshaw in her charming 1940s Hamptons beach cottage—but prospective vacationers will need to act fast!

‘Just What The Doctor Ordered’

In partnership with Booking.com, Sarah Jessica Parker is opening her beloved Hamptons home up to some lucky travelers for a late summer getaway. Her charming 1940s beach cottage is situated in Amagansett, Long Island, just a leisurely stroll away from one of the most private beaches in the Dunes. There are three bedrooms tucked away in the cozy retreat along with endless amenities, perfect for rain or shine.

“When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property’s close proximity to the beach,” Parker shared in a release from Booking.com.

The secluded backyard boasts a large deck framed by lush greenery, plenty of outdoor seating, and a charcoal grill, perfect for that summer barbecue. The interior is impeccably designed. With pristine white walls and hardwood floors, Parker made sure to accent the home with lots of bold, bright colors and fun, funky patterns.

The kitchen was lovingly cultivated with preserved vintage appliances, making guests feel as if they were stepping into the home in its very first years. And with a fully stocked fridge, bar, and shoe closet, travelers will want for nothing while staying at the cozy cottage.

‘The True Hamptons Experience’

The fun doesn’t stop at the home, though. Parker has even included transportation for her guests to a local restaurant where they will already have reservations, a beloved local market and cafe, and a shopping trip to the chic Amagansett Square.

“We wanted the property to truly feel like a home… It was designed with love, relaxation, and happy times in mind. We’re excited to welcome our Booking.com guests and give them the true Hamptons experience at our beloved hideaway,” Parker wrote.

The value of such a complete Hamptons getaway would normally cost thousands. But in her partnership with Booking.com, Parker is offering a weekend stay at her personal vacation home for only $19.98—a nod to the year of her breakout role on Sex and the City.

So, what’s the catch? Well, the getaway is being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis starting Tuesday, August 23, at 12 p.m. ET. The two-night stay is non-negotiable and will take place from August 26 through August 28. And lastly, prospective vacationers should mark their calendars, because there’s no telling if Parker’s cottage will return to the site after this promotion.

