sarah-jessica-parker-explains-why-she-lets-her-children-have-as-much-sugar-as-they-want

Although she had a strict diet growing up, Sarah Jessica Parker says when it comes to her children, they can make their own decisions about sugar intake.

While appearing on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast on Monday, the Sex and the City star said she encouraged her twins Tabitha and Marion to have a “better relationship” with eating than she did their age.

“When I had girls, I didn’t want them to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic,” Sarah Jessica Parker said. “And to see it as an enemy.”

The actress said her childhood home didn’t allow sugar, chocolate, or cookies. Upon moving out of their parent’s house, she and her siblings loaded up on cakes and cookies.

“I didn’t want that for them,” Sarah Jessica Parker said about the girls. “In our house, we have cookies, we have cake, we have everything. And as a result, you have a better relationship.”

She pointed out that her daughters will have the figures they have and hopefully they’ll be healthy. “They’re athletes and they enjoy food and have different palates. I hope that they can maintain their affection for the experience and their delight in taste.”

Sarah Jessica Parker shares a son, James, along with the twins, with her husband Matthew Broderick.

Upon discussing the healthy decisions made at her house, Sarah Jessica Parker said she and Broderick make it a goal to cook meals every day.

“Matthew cooks. We both cook every single day,” she said. “We eat dinner as a family every night. And always have dinner every Sunday night. It’s just what we do.”

Sarah Jessica Parker Previously Opened Up About Dieting Habits

During an interview with The Doctors, Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about her dieting habits while at home.

“I’m crazy for almond milk,” she said. “I love it and can’t figure out if it’s thin and refreshing or thick like a milkshake. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving.”

While she prefers to have salty things than sweets, Sarah Jessica Parker says her home always has Tootsie Rolls and York Peppermint Patties.

“I don’t usually eat breakfast unless I’m shooting,” she continued. “And when I’m shooting, I have a full, massive, crazy breakfast. When I’m home and going to work on my own, I’ll get up really early and just have coffee.”

In regards to her dinners, the actress said her husband handles the meal. “I don’t look at recipes nearly as much as he does,” she added. “And he’s not daunted by a lot of steps.”

“He’s very still; he doesn’t run around the kitchen like I do. He’s enormously patient, he’s tranquil, and he loves it.”