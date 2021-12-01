Sarah Jessica Parker Has Been Rocking This Jean Hack For Longer Looking Legs For Years

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been blazing fashion trails for decades. Since the 1980s, SJP has opted for bold, statement, and ultra-couture looks from head to toe.

SJP’s love of all things lavish was exemplified by her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw. On and off-screen, Parker has cemented her annual spot on Hollywood’s best-dressed lists.

The actress, producer, and fashion designer can even make an old pair of jeans look runway-worthy. Her secret? It’s all about the length.

Can’t Beat A Crop

For petite individuals, buying jeans that don’t leave you drowning in denim can be difficult. And at just 5’3”, Parker has certainly had a lot of practice doing just that.

SJP’s ultimate denim hack involves wearing pants that hit just above the ankle. Cropped jeans elongate the leg and add the illusion of extra height.

The magic of this hack lies in the lines. By breaking up the pants’ silhouette around the narrowest part of the leg, the legs appear longer and leaner.

However, long pants can ‘swallow’ the leg, making it appear shorter. Bunched fabric around the ankles also emphasizes (a lack of) length.

Additionally, you can rock cropped jeans with any style, formality, or shoe.

How To Get SJP’s Look

There are several ways to achieve a cropped pant look. SJP often uses tailors to ensure a perfect fit. But a tailor certainly isn’t a requirement for this hack.

While it might seem ironic, investing in ‘short’ jeans is an easy way to add length. There’s a reason most denim companies offer short, regular, and tall sizes. If your legs are on the shorter side, don’t waste time buying more material than you need.



If ‘short’ lengths aren’t an option, then you can always cuff your pants SJP-style. Don’t be afraid of going too casual with this look; Parker even uses this trick for athleisure wear.

Conversely, you can dress up your jeans by sticking with monochromatic colors and clean lines. Of course, adding a pair of killer heels doesn’t hurt either.

(Did I mention SJP has an extensive collection of shoes perfect for showing off with cropped pants?)

Whether you rock sleek skinnies or comfy boyfriend jeans, going with a shorter cut adds a few extra inches without the pain of wearing platforms all day.

For even more length, stick with high-waisted pants. High-waisted pants highlight the slimmest area of your waist and create the illusion of a longer line between your waist, hips, and ankles.

Shop The Look

No matter your denim style, we have a look for you. Check out our top picks.

A denim classic, these stylish relaxed cropped jeans from Levi’s features a comfortable mid-rise waist and tapered leg. Available in various washes, easily roll the cuff for a cute, more cropped look.

Going for a more edgy look? We love a good ripped denim, and the raw hem on the ankle of these jeans from Sidefeel really highlights the cropped look. Dress this denim up with a pair of heels, or keep it causal with combat boots or sneakers.

Flared legs are coming back into style, and we love the look on this high-rise cropped jean from Wrangler. With just the right amount of stretch, the resulting silhouette is flattering on every body type.

Complete the look a la SJP style with her signature sparkly pumps she rocks ALL the time. Handmade in Italy, these comfortable block heels look exceptional whether paired with a black cocktail dress or a causal pair of cropped jeans.

