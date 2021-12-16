How Writing Fantasy Fiction Boosted Sarah J. Maas’ Net Worth

In the literary world, there are millions of great books. Every genre holds real gems that can be life-changing. Then, once in a blue moon, there is a writer that changes the landscape of a reader’s experience. Sarah J. Maas is one of those authors. At first glance from an outsider’s point of view, Maas could be viewed as just another fantasy writer. To her fans, she’s considered literary royalty, writing some of the most beloved young adult fantasy novels in recent memory. She’s sold over 12 million copies of her books, with all of them being translated into 37 languages. With that amount of raging success, what is Sarah J. Maas’ net worth?

Who Is Sarah J. Maas?

(Instagram/therealsjmaas)

Born in 1986, Maas grew up in New York, New York. It could easily be argued that she was born to write, considering she began Throne of Glass at the tender age of 16. During an interview with Booktopia, Maas admitted that she felt the pull to write complex fantasy stories, even from infancy. “I think it was just something that I was born with – and definitely stemmed from my love of reading (my mom tells anyone who will listen that when I was a baby, she’d find me pawing through my books – even though I couldn’t read – just admiring all the pages).”

It’s easy to agree with her declaration, considering how wildly successful her books have become. When she began to work on her seven-book series Throne of Glass during high school and college, she knew they would be published, even if she had to do it herself. Things fell into place in 2008, when she received her first publishing deal. Since then, she’s written quite a few books, including the A Court of Thorns and Roses series and her Crescent City series. Don’t worry, she doesn’t plan on stopping writing any time soon. While Crescent City is currently planned as a trilogy, she plans to keep the door open for more. And even though Throne of Glass is now, as of 2018, a completed series, Maas plans to add to her A Court of Thorns and Roses series.

Her Books Are Worth Millions

So what is Sarah J. Maas worth? While she hasn’t hit household name status (yet), Wealthy Persons estimates her net worth to be around $40 million. Maas doesn’t receive income from just her novels—she also continues to attend literary-related events and hundreds of fan artists have permission from Writer’s House to license her characters’ likenesses. According to a source shared with Suggest, fan artists who receive official licensing from Maas have to pay an estimated 20% of the profits from prints/products sold all over the world. When considering most events and limited edition products sell out within minutes, it’s easy to see how she amassed her fortune.

On top of that, Maas’ childhood dreams have headed in a direction no 16-year-old could ever fathom: in 2021, Hulu announced a television adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses. This will undoubtedly skyrocket her into a household name. We imagine her extremely loyal (and obsessed) following will undoubtedly have opinions on the entire production.

We looking forward to seeing what she does next!