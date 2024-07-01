Sarah Ferguson Pens Touching Tribute to ‘Dear Friend’ Princess Diana on Her 63rd Birthday

Honoring a dear friend, Sarah Ferguson posted a special tribute to Princess Diana on what would have been her 63rd birthday.

In the sweet Instagram post, which featured the two women smiling next to one another, Ferguson wrote, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind.”

“I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend.”

Sarah Ferguson was previously married to Prince Andrew, the younger brother of Princess Diana’s ex-husband, King Charles III. The ladies had been friends before both were involved with the royals.

Both women’s divorces were finalized in 1996, with Diana’s divorce nearly one year before she died following a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Diana had been with her rumored boyfriend Dodi Fayed when their vehicle was chased by paparazzi. Fayed and the driver of the vehicle, Henri Paul, were declared dead on the scene. Diana had been transported to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries. She was 36 years old at the time of her death.

Princess Diana’s funeral took place on September 6.

Sarah Ferguson Once Opened Up About Being Best Friends With Princess Diana During Their Teenage Years

In 2021, Sarah Ferguson opened up about her friendship with Princess Diana.

Affectionately referring to Diana as “Duch,” Ferguson told PEOPLE the two were best friends during their teenage years. “She taught me so much of public life,” Ferguson explained. “She was so brave. We used to have the most incredible time together.”

Speaking about the rumors that she and Princess Diana had a fallout before the deadly car crash, Sarah Ferguson said, “We promised each other we would always be together — there was never any daylight between us. But everybody wanted that, because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong.”

While turning her attention to Princess Diana’s sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, Sarah Ferguson said the late royal would be very proud of her sons and their wives.

“And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what she loved,” Sarah gushed. “If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen.’”