Sandy Posey, ‘Single Girl’ Singer, Dead at 80

Singer Sandy Posey, famous for 60s hits like “Single Girl” and “Born a Woman” that mixed Country melodies with teen pop, has passed away.

The musician passed away on Saturday morning at her Tennessee home due to complications from a degenerative condition, as confirmed by her husband, Wade Cummins, to TMZ. Posey was 80 years old.

Cummins told the outlet that Posey had been struggling with dementia for some time, experiencing a gradual decline over the past seven years. Despite this, her overall health had remained good.

Her husband, along with her daughter Amy and their niece, was by Posey’s bedside when she passed away.

Cummins expressed gratitude for the international support from Posey’s fans. Her family is planning a life celebration event, to be recorded and shared on Facebook, with a date yet to be set. Posey will be cremated.

Sandy Posey Began with Teen Pop Before Shifting to Country Music

Among Posey’s notable singles are the Martha Sharp penned “Born a Woman” and “Single Girl,” both released in 1966. Other memorable tracks include “I Take It Back,” “What a Woman in Love Won’t Do,” and “Are You Never Coming Home,” all from 1967.

“Born a Woman” garnered Posey two Grammy nominations in 1967: Best Contemporary (R&R) Solo Vocal Performance – Male or Female, and Best Vocal Performance, Female.

As the 1970s dawned, Posey shifted her focus to Country Music. She collaborated with producer Billy Sherrill, known for his work with the late Tammy Wynette.

In the early 1980s, Posey occasionally recorded as a solo artist. She then returned to occasional background session work. She also later performed briefly as a background vocalist for Skeeter Davis during an international tour.

In 1983, Posey achieved another milestone on the Country charts with the single “Can’t Get Used to Sleeping Without You.”

She made a notable comeback in the 2000s, re-recording her key tracks and producing an album for King Records.

Sandy Posey, whose hits like “Born a Woman” and “Single Girl” blended the sweetness of 1960s teen pop with country melodies, died July 21. Her career included session work for Elvis Presley and recording with famed producer Billy Sherrill. pic.twitter.com/JhKGA3rdaB — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) July 22, 2024

Posey recently celebrated her 80th birthday, having been born on June 18, 1944, in Jasper, Alabama. She attended high school in West Memphis, Arkansas, before moving to Memphis to pursue her dreams in the music industry.

Before her rise to fame with her hit singles, she worked as a receptionist at a studio. She also lent her voice as a session singer. The Country Music Hall of Fame noted that this session’s work included recording alongside Elvis Presley.