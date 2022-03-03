Is Sandra Oh Married? What We Know About Her Notoriously Private Love Life

Sandra Oh has been a TV staple since 2005 when she hit the small screen as surgeon Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy. Seventeen years later, with two Golden Globe Awards, four SAG Awards, and twelve Emmy Award nominations under her belt, she’s still going strong as British intelligence agent Eve Polastri on the BBC hit Killing Eve. But as ubiquitous as she’s been on television, the 50-year-old actress has always worked hard to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. So who is Sandra Oh dating? Here’s a look at her carefully guarded love life.

Sandra Oh Was Once Married To Alexander Payne

Prior to landing her star-making gig on Grey’s Anatomy, Oh appeared in a number of supporting roles in early ‘00s films such as The Princess Diaries, Big Fat Liar, and Under the Tuscan Sun. During this time, she was dating writer/director Alexander Payne. The couple married in 2003.

(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

In 2004, Payne cast Oh in his movie Sideways, which received critical acclaim and earned five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, the latter of which Payne won with writing partner Jim Taylor.

Unfortunately, the success of Oh and Payne’s film collaboration did not rub off on their marriage—the couple announced their separation in 2005 and divorced in 2006. While Oh has never spoken publicly about the split, the couple’s rep did tell People magazine at the time that they had “mutually decided to separate” and planned to remain friends.

In a 2007 interview with Marie Claire that was published not long after her divorce was finalized, the Double Happiness star said she made a point not to read tabloid stories about herself, including the divorce decree that was made public by TMZ.

“I don’t listen to this stuff. I don’t see it,” Oh told the magazine. “I tell my people I don’t want to know about it, because while rationally you might know it’s ridiculous, it can hurt your feelings. It can knock me off from being my authentic self.”

Who Is Sandra Oh Dating Currently?

Oh’s current beau is a Russian photographer named Lev Rukhin. While we don’t know exactly when they started dating, we do know they’ve been together since at least 2016, when they were photographed together attending a White House dinner for Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

(Ron Sachs-Pool / Getty Images)

Over the years, the couple has done their best to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. They rarely attend public events together, but occasionally get spotted smooching in public or romantically reuniting after spending time apart. It also appears that that the pair live together, based on what Rukhin says in the bio on his official website: “I now live with my 15-year-old daughter and a lady friend in Los Angeles.”

We wish them all the best!