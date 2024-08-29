Sandra Bullock Spotted Struggling to Walk, Using Crutches at Physical Therapy

Star actress Sandra Bullock has appeared in box office hits such as Bird Box, The Blind Side, and Bullet Train. However, the Oscar winner has been temporarily sidelined after suffering an injury.

It is still unclear what happened to the The Proposal star. But whatever occurred, it appears to be serious. Because TMZ cameras caught the actress leaving physical therapy on crutches.

Sandra Bullock Hobbles on Crutches, Going to Physical Therapy | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/KYVqI0VChK — TMZ (@TMZ) August 29, 2024

Sandra Bullock Caught on Crutches

“Sandra Bullock’s walking “Speed” has taken a hit … the actress is sporting a pair of crutches after suffering an undisclosed injury.

The Oscar winner was spotted leaving a physical therapy session in Santa Monica Wednesday … leaning on a pair of crutches while walking with an aide to her car nearby,” TMZ wrote.

“The actress tried to keep a low profile … wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap and a gray sweatsuit to her appointment.

August has clearly been a tough month for SB. On top of her apparent health issues, August marked the one-year anniversary of her partner Bryan Randall’s death.”

The Blind Side Star Calls Bluff on Film

Bullock has appeared in dozens of box-office hits throughout the years. But her claim to fame was when she played the role of Leight Anne Tuohy, in The Blind Side. It landed her the only Oscar award of her illustrious career.

The story follows the journey of NFL defensive lineman Michael Oher, who the Tuohy Family adopted after discovering he was homeless. The movie credits Michael’s journey to the NFL largely to the Tuohy’s. But Oher recently revealed that much of the content of the movie was fabricated. And thus brought legal action against the family.

Michael Oher ‘Embarrassed’ By Film

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the legal filing says.

“Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”