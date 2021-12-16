Sandra Bullock Reveals Why Marriage May Not Be In The Cards With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her relationship with longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall. On a new episode of Red Table Talk, the actress talked about their life together, how they co-parent Bullock’s adopted children, and why she doesn’t think marriage is in the cards for them.

Sandra Bullock’s Praise For Longtime Beau

Bullock and Randall have been together since 2015. While they don’t have any children together, Bullock has two adopted children, Louis and Laila, and Randall has an adult daughter. The couple met when Bullock hired Randall, a photographer, to take photos at Louis’ birthday party.

During her appearance on the Facebook show, Bullock was full of praise for her partner, calling Randall the “love of my life.” She also said he was a “saint” for the way he reacted when she told him of her plans to adopt another child.

“I said, ‘Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?’” Bullock said. “I said, ‘You know, that still holds.’ He said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘I’m bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto.'”

“He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer,” she continued. “My life was already on the track, and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but the right human being to be there.”

Why They Won’t Get Married

Bullock also talked about how the couple parent her children. “I don’t always agree with him and he doesn’t always agree with me, but if they can take away from that and that is where they feel drawn to, he’s the exact right parent to be in this position,” she said, referring to Randall’s “very Christian” faith.

The actress also revealed that she doesn’t see a wedding in the pair’s future. “I don’t want to say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, devoted mother,” she said. “I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

A Terrifying Home Invasion

In addition to opening up about her relationship, Bullock also talked about a terrifying home invasion. In 2014, a stalker broke into Bullock’s home while she was inside. “I’m in the closet going, ‘This doesn’t end well.’” she said. “It was the one night that Louis wasn’t with me. It was the one night that our nanny goes, ‘Let me just take him to my apartment which is up the street because you’re going to be out late.'” She said she “wasn’t the same” after the terrifying break-in, and turned to eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy to heal.

The therapy helped her get a handle on her fears and anxiety, crediting her children as her motivation. “It was my children who showed me that unless I pull it together right now,” Bullock shared. “I’m not going to be around to have the moments that I want to have.”

