Sandra Bullock ‘Open to the Possibility’ of Dating Again 1 Year After Partner’s Death

Nearly a year after her partner, Bryan Randall, passed away following a three-year battle with ASL, Sandra Bullock opens up about getting back out into the dating scene once again.

Sources close to the Speed star revealed to Us Weekly that she is “reemerging into public life” following Randall’s death in Aug. 2023. “She’s excited about what the future holds,” the insider said about Sandra, who just turned 60. “She’s ready to get back in the game.”

Sanda Bullock first Bryan Randall when she hired him to photograph her son’s birthday party in 2015. The relationship went public later that year. They were together up until Randall’s passing.

Nearly a year and a half before Randall passed away, Sandra Bullock caused shockwaves by announcing she was taking an acting hiatus. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it,” she explained at the time.

Although she didn’t say Randall had anything to do with her decision, Sandra did note she wanted to stay close to home for the foreseeable future. “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

During her hiatus, Sandra Bullock cared for her partner. “Sandra needed the break to be with her family and Bryan,” a second source told Us.

The first source further explained, “[Losing Randall] has been one of the hardest experiences Sandra’s gone through.”

Sandra Bullock Previously Referred to Bryan Randall As the ‘Love’ Of Her Life

During a 2021 interview at Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Sandra Bullock said Bryan Bullock was the love of her life. She further pointed out he was the perfect man to help raise her son and daughter.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” Bullock shared. “I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

Sandra Bullock further explained that she had no intention of getting married again. This is because she didn’t “need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”

She was previously married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times,” she added. “I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

