Sandra Bullock Releases Late Partner Bryan Randall’s Ashes Into River

Sandra Bullock laid her late partner, Bryan Randall, in his final resting place last week, just as he asked her to do before he passed in August.

Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared the update with fans on her Instagram page. She posted a video of an icy and serene Snake River in Jackson Hole, WY. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised.”

Bullock spread Bryan Randall’s ashes along the snowy riverbank on December 30th, what would have been his 58th birthday.

Sanda Bullock Described Bryan Randall As the Love Of Her Life

Sanda Bullock met Bryan Randall when she hired him to photograph her son’s birthday party in 2015. The introduction quickly grew into a full relationship, which went public later that year.

The couple remained inseparable for the rest of Randall’s life. Together they raised three children, son Louis,13, and daughter Laila, both of whom Bullock adopted, and Randall’s daughter, who came from his previous relationship.

During a 2021 chat on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Bullock described her late partner as the love of her life and said he was the perfect man to help raise her son and daughter.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” she shared. “I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

She also noted that she had no intention of getting married because she didn’t “need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”

“I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times,” she added. “I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Unbeknownst to the public, Byran Randall was already having health issues at the time of that interview. The model-turned-photographer passed away on August 5, 2023, following a secret three-year battle with ASL.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” is family wrote in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” they continued.