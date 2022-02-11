Sandra Bullock’s First Red Carpet Look Proves She Hasn’t Aged In 20 Years

To enjoy a long-lived career in Hollywood, you have to have talent, drive, and a hint of grit. Sandra Bullock has those qualities in droves, which is a key reason the actress has been so beloved and successful over the years. The fact that she’s undeniably gorgeous and seems to have found a way to avoid the aging process is just a bonus.

Over the course of her storied career in show business, Sandra Bullock has never been afraid to take a risk. Whether that’s starring in a movie that earned her a Razzie (which she famously accepted in person the same year she won her first Oscar), or branching off to darker films despite her rom-com roots.

Sandra Bullock: Red Carpet Risk Taker

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: Sandra Bullock attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Unforgivable” at DGA Theater Complex on November 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

That willingness to take risks is clear to see on the red carpet, where Bullock has rocked eye-popping fashions year after year. Perhaps her courage when it comes to fashion stems from the fact that she’s been a red carpet staple for decades at this point. Letting her style evolve in front of the eyes of millions couldn’t have been easy, but we’re thankful that she took so many chances when it came to style early in her career.

Bullock’s Early Red Carpet Looks

SYDNEY, NSW – MARCH 17: US actress Sandra Bullock attends the red carpet premiere of her latest movie “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous” at Greater Union, Weatfield Bondi Junction March 17, 2005 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

In the early aughts, bright colors were all the rage. The more colorful, the better, and Bullock was extremely on trend with this look in 2005. Another popular trend was the decorative belt, which Bullock wrapped around her waist multiple times to create a fun layering effect.

An Angel In White

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 29: Actress Sandra Bullock attends The 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons Restaurant, February 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

This floor-length white dress with its feathery fringes wouldn’t look out of place on today’s red carpet, unlike the previous look. Bullock wore the form-fitting frock to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and looks a little like a literal angel who’s come to earth. We can not get over her hair, which is a bit lighter than she wears it currently thanks to the bright caramel highlights that run throughout.

WESTWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 18: Actress Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of “Two Weeks Notice” at the Mann Bruin Theater on December 18, 2002 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Our next photo features one of our favorite haircuts Bullock ever wore. Her hair is cut into a chunky, funky bob and her bangs are equally chunky and funky. There’s a lot going on with her outfit, which consists of a long, almost floor-length scarf and a tunic dress that hits her around the knees. She’s also wearing black slacks, which is causing us to flashback to high school when wearing a dress over jeans was the “in” thing to do.

Bullock’s First Red Carpet Look Shines

American-German actress Sandra Bullock attends the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, 18th January 1998. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Finally, we’ve arrived at the earliest Sandra Bullock red carpet event photo we could find. She was attending the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1998 and looked serene and composed in a black, jewel-bedecked Dior gown. The bejeweled embellishments added a hint of feminine softness to the look, while the chains across her shoulders are somewhat reminiscent of Joan of Arc. Softness and toughness all wrapped up in the same beautiful package. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Bullock.

