Heavy Metal Legend Dead at 63: Band Confirms Cronos’ Passing

Conrad “Cronos” Lant, the singer and bassist who fronted heavy metal band Venom for more than four decades, has died at 63.

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Venom confirmed his death on Thursday in a statement shared through the British band’s social media channels. The band did not announce a cause of death.

“It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the news that Conrad “Cronos” Lant has passed away,” the band wrote. “For more than four decades, Conrad’s voice, bass and vision were at the heart of VENOM. From the first dark rumblings of Welcome to Hell, through Black Metal, At War With Satan, Possessed and beyond, he created something that changed heavy music forever.”

Conrad Lant Was The Soul Behind Venom

“Cronos” became Lant’s stage name during Venom’s rise from Newcastle’s heavy metal scene in the late 1970s. He helped establish the band’s distinctive sound alongside guitarist Jeffrey “Mantas” Dunn and drummer Anthony “Abaddon” Bray.

Venom released its debut album, Welcome to Hell, in 1981. The band followed it with Black Metal in 1982, a record that helped define the sound and imagery of extreme metal and gave the emerging black metal genre its name. Venom later released At War With Satan in 1984 and Possessed in 1985.

Lant left Venom in 1987 and pursued a solo career under the name Cronos. He returned to the band in the 1990s and continued to lead it through numerous lineup changes. Venom released its 16th studio album, Into Oblivion, earlier in 2026, with Lant contributing vocals and bass.

Lant’s son, Nathan, also paid tribute to his father. He thanked Venom’s fans for their support and said his father’s music would continue to live on.

He said, “I want to thank all of the Legions for all of the support you have given my dad over the years. I know he really appreciated you all. He has laid down his soul, and his music will live on. The legend of Cronos will never die.”