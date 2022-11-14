Salt-N-Pepa Finally Got Their Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The first ladies of hip hop finally earned their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Watch their inspiring message to fans.

Looking Back On Salt-N-Pepa’s Rise to Fame

They weren’t afraid to “Push It.” They talked about sex. And in their Grammy Award-winning hit, None of Your Business, they championed female empowerment.

Salt (Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandra Denton), and DJ Spinderella (Deidra Roper) blazed the trail for the women in hip hop. Nearly 40 years after dropping their first album in 1985, Hot, Cool & Vicious, they cemented their fame with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sandra Denton, DJ Spinderella, and Cheryl Wray of Salt-N-Pepa pose for photos as they are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Salt and Pepa met as students at Queensborough Community College. DJ Spinderella joined them shortly after. Over the years, the trio released five studio albums, sold millions of recordings, and reached a new generation of listeners with a Geico ad.

Spinderella famously left the group in 2019 after fallout over a lawsuit related to unpaid royalties. To the delight of fans, she rejoined the namesake artists for the ceremony.

Salt To Fans: ‘Just Keep On Pushing It’

The artists shared a video of the ceremony with their fans on Instagram. “Our name is in the earth!” the group captioned the post. “Thank you so much to everyone for the outpouring of love, and well wishes over this last week. We appreciate every last one you!”

In the video, the group expressed gratitude to fans and encourage women to chase down their goals. “Women who are overlooked and underestimated, just keep on pushing it,” she said.

“Your setback is a setup for your comeback,” she said. “If you’re afraid, go shaking because you never know what can happen. You might get a star on the Walk of Fame.”

Fans jumped to the comments to congratulate the group. “Legends in the game. 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️” one person wrote. “So so so deserved! 🔥,” another added.

