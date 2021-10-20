Salma Hayek’s Daughter Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The red carpet for the upcoming Marvel’s Eternals movie was quite the family affair, as evidenced by Salma Hayek bringing her daughter, Valentina Pinault, as her plus-one. Her co-star, Angelina Jolie, also brought her kids along for the premiere, so 14-year-old Valentina had some kids her age to hang out with.

Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Is Growing Up!

The last time Salma Hayek appeared on the red carpet alongside her darling daughter, Valentina Pinault was just a precocious 11-year-old. In just three short years, Hayek’s little girl has blossomed into a beautiful young lady, and it’s obvious that she’s the apple of her famous mother’s eye.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet in matching black dresses, though the styles varied greatly. Hayek wore a two-piece ensemble with a sleeveless top with a breathtaking plunging neckline that dipped nearly to the Frieda actress’ belly button.

She paired the daring top with a long, form-fitting black skirt with a front slit that revealed gold accents along the interior. A matching gold interior could be seen along the hem of Hayek’s top. On her feet, she wore a pair of impressively high heels, which were just barely visible through Hayek’s skirt slit. The heels allowed her to tower over her daughter, but something tells us young Valentina will soon hit a growth spurt that will put her on equal footing with her bombshell mom.

The Mother-Daughter Duo Dressed To Kill

Valentina looked sweet yet fashionable in a long-sleeve black dress with white polka dots. The skirt hit above the knee, which saved the dress from looking too puritanical. She paired the dress with sheer black tights and black ankle boots. Valentina’s new hair color – a rich, golden brown several shades lighter than her natural black coffee-colored locks – completed the look and made her look cool and sophisticated.

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

It’s unreal how much Valentina has grown up during the last few years and it’s clear that she’s developed her own sense of style that rivals her mother’s. We can’t wait to see what she’ll wear to the next red carpet event. If Valentina has even a tenth of the talent Hayek possesses, that next event might just be starring her.