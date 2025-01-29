salma-hayek-stuns-in-slow-motion-video-for-full-body-glimpse-at-her-golden-globes-look

Salma Hayek recently gave her fans a backstage pass to glamour, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her stunning Golden Globes red carpet look. The 58-year-old From Dusk till Dawn bombshell dazzled in a maroon gown adorned with shimmering sequins. The low-cut design accentuated her curves, cinching elegantly at the waist before flowing into a dramatic, eye-catching train.

She completed the look with striking green jewels that added a bold contrast, while smoky, vampy eyeshadow enhanced her allure. Her hair was styled in an effortlessly chic, tousled half updo, gracefully embracing a few silver strands along her hairline. She showed off the look on Instagram in a slow-motion video from the red carpet.

The series of shots also included Hayek rubbing elbows with her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, as well as pal Nicole Kidman.

“Congratulations to all the winners at the Golden Globes, what a way to kick off the year,” Hayek captioned the post. “And to all the fabulous losers- bravo, your incredible work shined brightly and made this season special.”

Fans React to Salma Hayek’s Slow Motion Red Carpet Showcase

“How does it feel to be so beautiful??” one of Hayek’s over 29 million followers wondered in the comments. A second fan gushed over the silver locks on display, writing, “Omg, that gray, I freakin love it, love it, love it!! Give it to us, Mama!!!”

“Body is always on point, man, you are freaking gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

“How is she not aging…her healthcare regimen and genetics should be studied by NASA,” yet another fan suggested.

Indeed, when the Desperado star turned 58 last fall, she was sure to flaunt her impossibly ageless beauty.

Hayek celebrated her big day on September 2nd by sharing a series of stunning photos on Instagram, proving once again that age is just a number and glamour is forever.

Of course, the Dogma actress made sure her Instagram followers knew these thirst traps were fresh off the press—no coasting for this middle-aged maestro of seduction.

“Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! P.S. None of these are throwbacks,” Hayek captioned the series of candid snapshots featuring her in various swimsuits aboard a yacht.

In the first image, Hayek posed against a stunning sunset and sea backdrop, wearing a vibrant, plunging one-piece swimsuit. She completed the look with a straw hat, black sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings. Other photos captured her relaxing on the boat, posing effortlessly in bikinis and floral cover-ups.

“58 ?? Nooo Wayyyyy Whattt ??? Impossible looking like that,” one fan gushed in the comments, with dozens of others echoing the sentiment.