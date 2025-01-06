Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Cuddle Up During Rare Public Date Night at 2025 Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were seen cuddling up at the 2025 Golden Globes during a rare public date night.

Videos by Suggest

People reported that Jenner was spotted wearing a silver spaghetti strap while her date, who was nominated for his role in A Complete Unknown, wore a black suit, a white button-up shirt, and a blue scarf. He also sported his new mustache.

The couple did not appear on the red carpet together.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first linked in April 2023 but went public with their romance in September 2023. They were spotted together last month at the premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The day before the 2025 Golden Globes, Chalamet seemingly dodged questions about Jenner.

“You have a lot of supporters in here. I know you brought your partner-in-crime, Kylie, here, too. What’s it like to have her supporting you on a night like this?” an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked him.

“It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers,” he responded. “And people that are fantastic. I like seeing the new wave and the new generation here, and I also like seeing everyone that’s been holding it down for decades-plus.”

Meanwhile, a source recently told Page Six that Chalemet spent a “magical” Christmas with Jenner and her children.

“They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family,” the insider shared. “And they drove around to look at Christmas lights.”



Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Experienced Drama During the 2024 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes occurred nearly one year after Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner experienced some drama.

While at the 2024 Golden Globes, the duo had to deal with some gossip circulated about The Kardashians star stopping Selena Gomez from taking a photo with her beau at the event.

Gomez reportedly was spotted gossiping about the moment with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller.

However, a source shut down the rumors after the event, telling Us Weekly that Gomez “never asked to take a photo” with Chalamet.

“Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama,” the insider pointed out. “She never even ran into him.”

Chalamet also told TMZ after the so-called incident that he was “of course” cool with Gomez.

However, Gomez and Jenner didn’t comment on the gossip. Gomez notably has a history with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which stems from suspected tension stemming from Kylie’s longtime friendship with Hailey Bieber, who is married to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.