salma-hayek-soaks-up-sun-rays-in-new-beach-photo

Salma Hayek, actress and reigning queen of thirst traps, just kicked off 2025 with her first swimsuit snap—and, spoiler alert, it’s absolutely flawless.

On Wednesday, February 26th, the 58-year-old From Dusk till Dawn stunner took to Instagram to gift her fans with fresh pic of her soaking up some rays on the beach.

Wearing a bold leopard-print swimsuit with plunging details and cutouts on each side, Hayek posed gracefully on a quiet beach in an unknown tropical location. She reclined against the sand near the water, framed by the golden light of the setting sun. Her dark brunette hair fell in soft waves, adding to the peaceful atmosphere of the scene.

“Sun creatures,” Hayek wrote in Spanish alongside the post. Showing that her adventure wasn’t all relaxation, the next slide showed a video of an alligator the actress filmed in the wild. In fairness, the gator looked pretty chill.

Of course, Hayek’s over 29 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to lavish praise on the her latest thirst trap post.

“That’s the luckiest sand in the world,” one fan joked. “You are looking absolutely gorgeous, sexy and adorable,” a second fan gushed.

Meanwhile, at least one dazzled onlooker couldn’t help but shoot their shot, writing: “Marry me.” Unfortunately for the lovelorn fan, Hayek has been married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009. She and Pinault (who has a reported net worth of over 22 billion) welcomed a child in 2007 before tying the knot.

Salma Hayek Celebrated Her 58th Birthday with a ‘Birthday Bikini Dump’

Last fall, Hayek proved that age is just a number by celebrating her 58th in style. In September, she treated her Instagram followers to a series of stunning swimsuit photos, turning up the heat and redefining birthday goals.

Hayek stood in front of a beautiful sunset and ocean, wearing a bright, plunging one-piece swimsuit. She paired the outfit with a straw hat, black sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings.

In other photos, Hayek was seen relaxing on the boat, posing effortlessly in different bikinis and floral cover-ups.

“Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me,” Hayek wrote alongside the snaps. Knowing she looks impossibly good for her age, she also added a disclaimer for any haters.

“P.S. none of these are throwbacks,” she insisted.