Salma Hayek Celebrates 58th Birthday With Series of Sultry Bikini Photos

Salma Hayek celebrated her birthday by serving up age-defying curves and beauty in a series of thirst-trap pics that left fans salivating.

The veteran actress turned 58 on Monday, Sept. 2, and wanted to let the world know she still had the goods–and then some. Hayek posted a spread of photos showcasing her toned, bronzed curves and endlessly ample bosom on Instagram for her big day.

Salma Hayek posted a series of age-defying bikini snaps on her birthday. (Image via Instagram / Salma Hayek)

However, the From Dusk till Dawn stunner wanted to ensure her over 28 million followers knew these thirst traps were up to date—no resting on her laurels for this middle-aged maven of the art of tantalizing.

“Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! 🎂❤️🎉P.s none of these are throwbacks,” Hayek wrote alongside the series of sizzling snaps featuring her in various swimsuits aboard a yacht.

In the first image, Hayek posed against a stunning backdrop of sunset and sea, showcasing a vibrant, plunging one-piece swimsuit. She complemented her look with a stylish straw hat, sleek black sunglasses, and elegant gold hoop earrings.

Oh captain, my captain! (Image via Instagram / Salma Hayek)

In other pics, Hayek was captured relaxing on the vessel, effortlessly posing in a variety of bikinis and floral cover-ups, always ready for the camera.

Hayek made sure to note that all of the pics were current… no throwbacks here. (Image via Instagram / Salma Hayek)

In one image, Salma Hayek played skipper for her birthday by steering the boat with her famously perfect feet.

This one was for folks like Quentin Tarantino… (Image via Instagram / Salma Hayek)

Fans React to Salma Hayek’s ‘Birthday Bikini Dump’

Of course, Hayek’s fans gushed in all directions for the “birthday bikini dump”.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY GORGEOUS SALMA!!! 🩵🩵🩵 🪬🧿🧿🧿,” one fan wrote in the Instagram comments. “Happy Birthday! Yachting around 🤙🌴 What a fabulous day!”, a second fan added. “Wow you look INSANE! Happy bday 👸🏽” yet another well-wisher wrote.

Fans were taken aback by Hayek’s ageless beauty. (Image via Instagram / Salma Hayek)

Other fans marveled at the ageless beauty, who still has a figure women thirty years younger would envy.

“58 ?? Nooo Wayyyyy Whattt ??? Impossible looking like that 😍😍😲🫠,” one Instagram denizen exclaimed. “Happy birthday u look stunning 58 and thriving 🎂✌🏻❤️,” another fan echoed. “My goodness you look so young,” a third fan chimed in.

Finally, one fan spelled it all out with one word.

“G.O.D.D.E.S.S.”, they wrote.