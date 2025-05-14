Salma Hayek Poses in Pool for ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover

Proving that age is just a number, Salma Hayek stuns as one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025’s cover stars.

The Dusk Till Dawn star donned a gorgeous two-piece green swimsuit from Johanna Ortiz while posing in a swimming pool. She also accessorized her look with silver necklaces, rings, and a body chain. The accessories are by Jacquie Aiche.

The 58-year-old actress spoke about being a longtime fan of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. “I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated,” she said. “And [thinking], ‘Who’s going to be in it?’ Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it.”

She further shared, “If somebody told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting.”

Hayek also confirmed that she’s not slowing down, career-wise, any time soon. “I feel so fortunate that I am part of a generation that has been able to really experience very tangible change,” she said. “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time.”

The actress further shared, “I fought for it, you know, and I’ve been part of it.”

She then added, “I think it’s really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] says that it’s O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide.”

Salma Hayek Talks About Her Sports Illustrated Photoshoot Experience On ‘Today’

On the same day her cover was unveiled, Salma Hayek appeared on Today to discuss the Sports Illustrated photoshoot experience.

“I used to look at this magazine and wanted to see who was the new, gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment,” she explained. “It never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover. Because [the women] didn’t look like me.”

Hayek pointed out that she didn’t think her body was necessarily the “model type.”

“I never thought that was a possibility,” she continued. “And for it to happen when I’m 58! It’s really shocking.”

Hayek is one of four cover stars on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025. Olympian Jordan Chiles, former gymnast Livvy Dunne, and model Lauren Chan also appeared on the covers.