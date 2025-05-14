Livvy Dunne Wears Tiny Two-Piece on Beach for ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover

Celebrating a new career milestone, Livvy Dunne stuns in a tiny two-piece on a beach for her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

Videos by Suggest

The former artistic-gymnast-turned-Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is glowing while posing in a mismatched swimsuit on clear-blue Bermuda-beach water.

Dunne made her official Sports Illustrated Swim debut in 2023 in a photoshoot in Puerto Rico. She returned to the publication for the 2024 issue in a Portugal shoot.

“From my first shoot in Puerto Rico to this shoot in Bermuda, I’m nearly a different person,” she told the publication. “And I feel like it’s because of those amazing women that are in the issue that led the way and, you know, paved this path.”

Dunne emotionally spoke about appearing on her first Sports Illustrated cover. “That is crazy,” she declared. “I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Cover model. Oh my god, I’m crying. I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model. Are you kidding me?”

Livvy Dunne Recently Retired From Gymnastics

The stunning Sports Illustrated cover debut comes just weeks after Livvy Dunne officially retired from gymnastics.

“Time flies when you’re having fun,” she explained in her retirement video on her Instagram account. “Something said when you’re enjoying yourself to the point time seems to slip away from you, and that’s exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. The highs, the lows, making the USA National Team, and competing for our country. Every risk was worth the reward.”

Dunne also shared, “Finishing my career over the past five years at the best university [Louisiana State University] in the world has been an incredible journey and I’m forever grateful.”

She then expressed her love and appreciation for the sport. “Gymnastics. You have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You have shaped me into the person I am today. Creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You were my first love.”

The former athlete went on to thank all those who have supported her and her gymnastics career. “And yes, time did fly by, and I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life,” she added. “Thank you for everything, gymnastics. You were so good to me.”

