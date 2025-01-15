sally-struthers-makes-shocking-claim-about-late-icon-betty-white

More than three years after Betty White passed away, Sally Struthers made a shocking claim about the late acting icon.

While appearing on the Let’s Talk About That! With Larry Saperstein and Jacob Bellotti podcast, Struthers recalled her past interactions with White, who died weeks before her 100th birthday.

Struthers decided that she wanted to talk about White “now that she’s gone.”

“I know everybody loves her. They loved her so much,” the All in the Family star explained. “They signed petitions to get her to guest host Saturday Night Live. I know all that. I didn’t have such a great experience with her.”

Struthers then referred to White as a “very passive-aggressive woman” before recounting the one time she went to the actress’ home to work on the pilot for a new game show. White had asked her housekeeper to bring them something to eat while they worked.

“Then the plate was set in the middle and it was cookies, I think,” Struthers explained. “So I reached for a cookie and she said in front of everyone, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t do that if I were you dear, you don’t need a cookie.’”

Leaving the podcast hosts in shock, Struthers clarified that White had “totally fat-shamed” her.

“And I thought, ‘Gosh, that’s not nice,’” Struthers noted.

Sally Struthers Praised Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ Co-Star Bea Arthur

Despite her less-than-stellar encounter with White, Struthers praised fellow Golden Girls star Bea Arthur.

Arthur appeared in the second season of All in the Family. She played Maude, who was the cousin of Jean Stapleton’s Edith Bunker.

“Bea Arthur comes in, and she’s a force of nature,” Struthers gushed about the late actress, who passed away in 2009.

Struthers also recalled that before filming an episode, the All in the Family cast would have a run-through for the producers and people from the network.

“Sometimes they’d look up. But you couldn’t count on them for a lot of laughs,” she noted. “‘Cause they were too busy making sure we said the words that were on the page.”

Struthers then added that Arthur was “filthier than a drunken sailor” who “put all sorts of expletives in her lines to shock these men.”





