Sabrina Carpenter Remixes ‘Nonsense’ Outro for ‘Rockin’ New Year’s Eve’

While performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Sabrina Carpenter took to the stage with a remixed outro of her Nonsense track.

During her performance, Carpenter declared, “Clark is everybody’s favorite d–– type/Make a toast to everyone you dislike/Balls are dropping everywhere at midnight.”

SABRINA CARPENTER "Nonsense" OUTRO recorded by me on my TV 😭 pic.twitter.com/JIx89zntoF — tay! 🩵💋 (@urfavgnfstann) January 1, 2024

Carpenter notably performs the song’s outro track for every city. However, it is safe to say that the NSFW lyrics caused quite a stir both in-person and online. Many viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about her performance.

“Sabrina Carpenter talking about d— and balls at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in front of everyone’s family… What a lyricist,” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer added, “What did Sabrina Carpenter just say?!”

Carpenter is among the performers for the iconic New Year event. Others performing at the event are L.L. Cool J, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Tyla, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Sabrina Carpenter Once Revealed How She Celebrates the New Year

During a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Sabrina Carpenter reflected on how she enjoys celebrating the new year.

“I try to just spend it at home with my family because most of the year I’m very far away from them and doing all sorts of things,” the Girl Meets World alum explained. “So when we get to come together and just all get to spend time together it’s just really, really sweet and special.”

Sabrina Carpenter further explained that for the holiday she’s usually somewhere else in the world. “I try to really use that as my time to rejuvenate and reflect and all that good stuff.”

She did mention one tradition she has. She eats a Hershey’s Kiss to kick off the new year. “On every New Year’s Eve, I always eat a Hershey’s Kiss at midnight, I think ever since I was little. I don’t know, I’ve always seen that as like my New Year’s kiss.”

However, Carpenter admitted she doesn’t always have a Hershey’s Kiss when the clock strikes midnight. “Because I love chocolate and I’m like, that’s a great way to start the new year. It’s definitely something that I’m not going to grow out of because I love chocolate.”

During that year, Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with Samsung for the Life with Galaxy holiday campaign. She surprised three lucky fans with a Samsung product and wrote a personalized song for each fan. She added that giving back during the holiday season is “necessary and lovely.”