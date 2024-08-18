Ryan Seacrest’s Ex Seriously Injured After Swallowing Shards of Plastic on American Airlines Flight

Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend, Shana Wall, recently suffered a terrible injury while aboard an American Airlines flight. The details of the incident have now been made public after Wall filed a lawsuit.

According to Wall, she swallowed plastic while drinking from a drink the airline provided her during a flight. Wall, who was also a contestant on The Amazing Race, claims her throat, esophagus, vocal cords, and digestive system were injured in the incident.

Wall says she was confined to a bed because of her injuries. She was also unable to work and still requires ongoing medical care as a result of the internal damage.

Ex-Girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest Injured in Bizzare Airline Incident

The New York Post also revealed further details about the incident after they got their hands on the lawsuit.

“[American Airlines] had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption,” the suit reads. “They created the dangerous, defective, and unsafe conditions on the airplane.”

Wall dated TV host and producer Ryan Seacrest from 2003 to 2005. She also made appearances on Married… with Children and Entourage, per IMDB.

Seacrest has not made any public statements about the ordeal. Other details about the lawsuit – like what damages Wall is seeking – are also not available.

