Does Ryan Seacrest Have A Girlfriend? All About His Love Life In 2023

Ryan Seacrest is one of the most well-known TV hosts of our time. He started his career hosting children’s shows before becoming a household name as the host of American Idol in 2002. He’s also had a successful career as an executive producer on television. Despite his long-lasting popularity, Seacrest is known to be coy when discussing his love life. Read on to find out more about his dating history and current relationship status.

The Truth About Ryan Seacrest’s Sexuality

Questions about Seacrest’s sexuality have been around for just about as long as his career has, but there doesn’t seem to be any solid evidence to back them up. In the early years of American Idol, homophobic jokes were rampant between judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, and Seacrest. Not only was there ongoing teasing about Seacrest’s sexuality, but he was just as comfortable directing similar jabs back at Cowell.

It turns out that Cowell and Jackson weren’t the only ones who had their suspicions. Even Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough thought he was only interested in men before they got together. According to TMZ, Hough said, “He was after me since I was 18…he totally wasn’t my type…I thought he was gay.”

Criticisms of Seacrest’s mannerisms and style are among other factors fueling the rumor mill about his sexuality. For example, many have noted Seacrest’s tendency to get excited about fashion while working red carpet events. Plus, during his tenure at American Idol, he made lewd comments toward Adam Lambert, who publicly came out as gay shortly after he placed second during the show’s eighth season. Seacrest also once grabbed a man from the show’s audience to dance with. His frequent homophobic jokes only worsened the speculation.

That being said, these attributes are not the most reliable indicators of someone’s sexual orientation. Plus, for someone rumored to be exclusively interested in men, Seacrest has dated quite a few women. We think it’s safe to say there’s no reason to believe that Seacrest is gay.

Seacrest’s Relationship History

Ryan Seacrest may be a pro at balancing a very public persona with a very private personal life. Even so, the TV personality has racked up a decent number of rumored romances since he first appeared in the spotlight. Let’s take a trip down the memory lane of Ryan Seacrest’s most notable girlfriends.

Shana Wall, 2003-2005

(Photo provided by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Model, actress, and Amazing Race alum, Shana Wall was Seacrest’s first well-known relationship. They dated from 2003 to 2005. A few years later in March 2016, they sparked reunion rumors when they were seen walking arm-in-arm. However, it wasn’t romantic—these two have managed to remain friends post-breakup and still keep in touch.

Teri Hatcher, 2006

(Photo provided by Kevin Winter, Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)

Desperate Housewives star, Teri Hatcher, is probably the most unexpected of Seacrest’s matches. In March of 2006, the two were spotted kissing, and talk of their romance swirled. However, according to Hatcher, that public make out was the pair’s third and final date. The star claims that Seacrest called her that night and simply said, “I don’t think I can do this with you.”

Jasmine Waltz, 2009

(Photo provided by Jason Merritt, John Phillips/Getty Images)

Seacrest began dating model, actress, and reality TV personality Jasmine Waltz in 2009. Though not much is known about their relationship or when it ended, the two were reportedly still “in contact” in 2014.

Julianne Hough, 2010-2013

(Photo provided by Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

One of Seacrest’s most public relationships was with Julianne Hough, but sadly, it didn’t work out in the end. According to Hough, “There was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right…I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers. I needed to be perfect.”

Hough also cited Seacrest’s lavish lifestyle as a reason for their split. On an Instagram Live (via Yahoo), Hough explained, “I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house—pretty different from where I grew up.” She went on to say, “I had just got out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself. I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it. I didn’t earn that. So now I need to go create that for myself.”

Shayna Taylor, 2013

(Photo provided by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

In 2013, Seacrest hopped from one long-term relationship to another. After his breakup with Hough, he promptly found himself in a new relationship with social media star and chef, Shayna Taylor. The two originally dated for one year from 2013 to 2014. However, this pair became notoriously on-again, off-again.

In 2016, the duo gave their relationship another shot. They moved to New York City together in 2017 and stayed together (for the most part) until February 2019. But, even though the couple claimed that things were really over, they still couldn’t quite quit each other. In 2019, Seacrest and Taylor walked the red carpet together at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala and seemed very much in love.

In May 2020, Seacrest made an uncharacteristically public display of affection on his show, Live! With Kelly and Ryan. “I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” Seacrest announced. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is No. 3 of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”

According to Seacrest, ​​”It’s an eight-year run, but it’s our third run together.” He went on to say, “Listen, nothing’s perfect. You just keep trying until you get it right.” Despite this hopefulness that the third time would be the charm, the couple split in May 2020 (for now, of course).

Renée Blythewood Hall, March 2015

(Photo provided by Craig Barritt, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Since Seacrest and his long-term on-again, off-again love had their fair share of “off-again” periods, the TV star had a few flings in the interim. According to a People source, Seacrest and model Reneé Hall went “on a few dates” in 2015. The pair reportedly hit it off at Seacrest’s 40th birthday party. But, since this was during a breakup between Seacrest and Shayna Taylor, things with Hall didn’t progress further than that.

Hilary Cruz, June 2015

(Photo provided by D Dipasupil, Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2015, Seacrest met actor and Miss Teen USA 2007, Hilary Cruz. According to People (via Yahoo), they met through mutual friends. The pair took their romance slow and enjoyed some “low-key dinner dates.” However, the fun didn’t last for long, as Seacrest later got back together with Shayna Taylor.

Ryan Seacrest Is Currently Dating Model Aubrey Petcosky

(Photo provided by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

As of now, Ryan Seacrest is in a relationship. In a move that’s not so out of the ordinary for men in Hollywood, Seacrest’s girlfriend is quite a bit younger than he is. Aubrey Paige Petcosky is a 24-year-old model. Ryan Seacrest is currently 47.

The couple was first spotted together during Memorial Day weekend of 2021. That same month, Petcosky posted a photo of herself lounging at her famous beau’s pool on her now-private Instagram account. The pair has made great efforts to keep their relationship private from the media, but that doesn’t stop the rumor mill from churning.

We’re rooting for Seacrest’s newest relationship to be the one that lasts. But, no matter what happens, here’s hoping that Seacrest will take his own great advice and keep trying until he gets it right!