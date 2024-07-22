Ryan Reynolds Reveals Taylor Swift’s Babysitting Fee for Watching His 4 Kids

Ryan Reynolds recently joked about friend Taylor Swift’s babysitting fee for his four kids.

In a recent interview with E! News, Ryan was asked how much Taylor charges for her babysitting services. This question, of course, follows the trio’s very public friendship.

Taylor, Ryan, and Blake Lively are long-time friends, often seen grabbing dinner or attending sports outings. The singer has even used Ryan and Blake’s children’s names — James, Inez, and Betty — in her song “Betty.”

However, when it comes to babysitting — much like her other gigs — Taylor is not a cheap hire.

“The cost of [her babysitting services are] … I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive,'” Ryan joked during his interview with E! News.

“But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-you’re-accountant,'” he added.

Fans got a kick out of Ryan’s comments (which is no surprise, as the actor is infamous for his quips).

“Lol that’s hilarious 😂,” one person wrote on X. “Taylor Swift babysitting must be like getting a concert ticket.”

Ryan Reynolds Addresses Taylor Swift Babysitting His Kids and Possibly Starring in ‘Deadpool’

Also during the interview, Ryan finally addressed the rumors that Taylor will star in the Deadpool franchise.

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor — because she’s our friend— that is not in this film,” he said.

“I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good,” he continued. “Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

So, while Blake and Ryan might not be paying Taylor for her babysitting services or collaborating in the Deadpool franchise any time soon, their friendship is certainly stronger than ever. I mean, as stated earlier, Taylor’s featured their children’s names (and even voices!) in her songs before.