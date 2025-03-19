Ryan Reynolds’ Legal Team Calls Justin Baldoni ‘Thin-Skinned’ While Attempting to Get Lawsuit Dismissed

Ryan Reynolds seeks to dismiss the claims made against him by Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios.

In his lawsuit against Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, Baldoni accused Reynolds of using his fame for defamation. He also believed Reyolds made fun of him using the Deadpool vs Wolverine character “Nicepool.” The actor/director stated that the character made fun of his “woke feminism.” He further accused Reynolds of using the character to bully him.

However, Ryan Reynolds’ legal team believes the actor shouldn’t be involved in the lawsuit. USA Today reported that in the dismissal motion filed on Tuesday, the legal team stated that Baldoni’s claims were “merely peripheral.”

“What does Ryan Reynolds have to do with that (Lively and Baldoni’s dispute), legally speaking, other than being a supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational, and financial devastation Ms. Lively has suffered?” Reynolds’ legal team wrote. “

Reynolds’ rep released a statement to USA Today about the situation. “The claims filed against Mr. Reynolds are simply a list of grievances,” the rep stated. “Attempting to shame Mr. Reynolds for being the man Mr. Baldoni has built his brand pretending to be. A man who is ‘confident enough to listen’ to the woman in his life.”

Ryan Reynolds’ Legal Team Says Justin Baldoni’s Claims Fall Into Allegations of ‘Hurt Feelings’

Meanwhile, Reynolds’ legal team accused Wayfarer, especially co-founder Steve Sarowitz, of “polluting” the court docket with “hundreds of paragraphs of clickbait.”

Reynolds’ team also called Baldoni’s “Nicepool” claim to be “thin-skinned outraged over a movie character.” They pointed out the claim “does not even pretend to be tied to any actual legal claims.”

Reynolds’ team then stated Baldoni’s claims fall into his lawsuit’s “general allegations of ‘hurt feelings.'”

“Which in reality is nothing more than a desperate effort to advance the same curated ‘bully’ image,” the legal team added. “That the Wayfarer Parties created and disseminated in the retaliation campaign they launched against Ms. Lively in August of 2024.”