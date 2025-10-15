Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds Feud Rumors, Explained

Robert DOwney Jr. and Ryan Reynolds suddenly found themselves embroiled in a feud rumor that got incredibly out of hand.

Marvel’s next biggest project, Avengers: Doomsday, is setting itself up to be one of the Marvel films of all time. It has crossovers, conflicts, and Robert Downey Jr. So it ticks all the boxes.

While Marvel is doing what Marvel does best, the internet also did what the internet does best and spun a wild rumor that quickly got out of hand. I suppose everyone collectively lost their minds, for the ungrounded rumor grew more legs than a centipede.

The rumor purported that there was a feud between Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. and Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds. On the podcast, The Hot Mic, it was said vaguely that conflict had happened on set of Avengers: Doomsday.

No names were mentioned, but outlets falsely reported on the speculation that these two stars were attached to it.

Over the course of days, the rumor spread and became a lot more viscous.

Physical conflict was thrown into the mix, alongside people claiming the stars insulted each others’ wives.

Publications have since, however, shut down these wild rumors for good.

Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Ray Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 25, 2024. (Credit: Shutterstock)

False Feud Confirmed

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that this feud is nonsense. Not only are the two stars not mad at each other, but it would be impossible for the two to have this argument in the first place.

The source stated that there is “zero bad blood” between the actors. Not only is there no conflict, but “The two have never met in person” in the first place.

What I find even funnier, is that Ryan Reynolds isn’t even confirmed to be in the film. Naturally, Robert Downey Jr will be, considering he’s playing the Doctor Doom. But Deadpool? He may not even be in the film.

Always be on the lookout when reading things online. It seems people will just make anything up these days.