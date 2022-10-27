Ryan Phillippe Responds To Question About Who His Kids With Reese Witherspoon Look More Like

People all over the world frequently marvel at how much Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look alike. Witherspoon recently said she doesn’t see the resemblance, and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, is weighing in on the mother-daughter lookalikes.

Witherspoon ‘Doesn’t See’ The Resemblance Between Her And Daughter Ava

Witherspoon and Phillippe were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples in the early 2000s. They got married in 1999, and Ava was born that same year. The pair welcomed a son, Deacon, in 2003. They announced their separation in 2006 and finalized their divorce the following year.

In a recent appearance on the Today show, Witherspoon said of her resemblance to Ava, “She and I don’t see it that much.”

Phillippe Weighs In: ‘How Are You Surprised That Children Look Like Their Parents?’

While talking with ExtraTV, an interviewer asked Phillippe whether he thought his ex-wife and daughter looked like twins. “What I get a lot lately is, they think Deacon looks like [Witherspoon], and Ava looks like me,” the actor explained.

“My response is always, ‘Duh!,’” Phillippe laughed. “How are you surprised that children look like their parents? Isn’t that biologically how it’s meant to work?”

Both Kids Have Their Parents’ Full Support

It turns out, the former couple’s children have more than just their looks in common with their talented parents. Deacon’s acting career is just beginning, and he recently appeared in Netflix’s hit teen comedy Never Have I Ever. “I know that he had a lot of fun [on set],” Phillippe explained. “And acting is something he still may do at times, but he’s really largely focused on his musical career [and] being a musician right now.”

Deacon made his musical debut in 2020, with “Long Run (feat. Nina Nesbitt).” His second single, “Love For the Summer,” featured TikTok star and singer Loren Gray, and was praised for its unique mix of EDM and country production.

“He just started freshman year of college,” the actor continued. “So, we’ll see. These kids, they’re lucky enough to have any opportunity they want, which is not something that myself or Reese could have said at that age. We just want them to be happy.”

Ava and Deacon might look just like their famous parents, but the siblings are working hard to make their own marks on the entertainment industry—and it looks like they have the full support of their parents!

