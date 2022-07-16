Apparently, Ryan Gosling Thought Sandra Bullock Was One Of His Greatest Girlfriends Ever

Ryan Gosling is happily partnered up with his former co-star Eva Mendes these days, but did you know the actor was once romantically involved with Sandra Bullock? Apparently, the split was amicable; Gosling still calls her one of his “greatest girlfriends” ever.

Gosling And Bullock’s On-Set Romance

So, how did Gosling and Bullock get together? The pair met while filming the 2001 movie Murder by Numbers. Bullock played a homicide detective, while Gosling played a teenage genius who pulled off the “perfect” murder.

As you can tell from the roles they played in the movie, there was a fairly significant age gap between the two. Bullock was 37 at the time, while Gosling was 21. The exact timeline of their relationship is unknown (both actors are notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to their personal lives), but the couple sort of confirmed they were together in 2002 on the red carpet of the Murder by Numbers premiere.

In 2003, Bullock was still keeping things vague when it came to details about her dating life. In a Cosmopolitan interview, the actress was asked if she and Gosling were “just friends.” She replied, “If you were to add the word ‘just,’ it would probably be a bit of a lie. So, I’d say we’re friends.”

Bullock added fuel to the fire when she also mentioned that movie sets the “best dating service on the planet.” The Hollywood romance was not to be, though, and the couple split in 2003.

Gosling: ‘I Haven’t Met Anybody Who Could Top [Bullock]’

At the time, no one was sure about the reason behind the breakup, but Gosling shed a little light on the situation in a 2011 interview. “Show business is the bad guy,” he explained. “When both people are in show business, it’s too much show business. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow.”

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the couple. Gosling went on to praise both Bullock and Rachel McAdams (another co-star turned ex-girlfriend), saying, “I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time. I haven’t met anybody who could top them.”

Both Bullock and Gosling are now in happy, long-term relationships these days: Gosling with Mendes, and Bullock with photographer Bryan Randall. While many loved seeing the two actors and co-stars together, fans of Gosling and Bullock are happy the pair remain on good terms and have found love with other people.

