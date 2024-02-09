Ryan Gosling ‘Open’ to Performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at 2024 Oscars Ceremony

Ryan Gosling is one of the stars of the 2023 blockbuster film Barbie. He played Barbie’s opposite Ken. The film has already taken home several awards.

Gosling says he is open to performing, “I’m Just Ken,” one of the film’s hit songs at the 2024 Oscars. He has experience as the lead of an indie band he helped start, but he admits playing the Oscars would be much different.

“It was always in churches and graveyards — not arenas,” he said.

Gosling says he still has not been asked to perform the song but it is something that he would consider.

“I still have not been asked,” Gosling says. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

Margot Robbie Sends Kudos to ‘Barbie’ Actor

Actress Margot Robbie, played Barbie, the star of the film. And though she was the lead in the blockbuster flick, the actress showed extreme gratitude in describing how Gosling as Ken helped to bring together the entire film.

“He’s unbelievably gorgeous. Our Ken needed to have that,” Robbie started.

“We couldn’t imagine anyone else being able to do all the things he needed to and also have the humility to be Ken in a Barbie movie,” Robbie says.

Gosling Details Preparation for Film

Gosling added that he had a pristine mindset in preparation for the film. He didn’t want to approach the role half-baked. He prepared for the role with more intention than he had with any of the past films of his career.

“I wanted to make sure if I was going to do it — I was like, ‘I can’t mess this up. I can’t be the guy that messed up the Barbie movie,’” Gosling says. “So if I’m going to do it, I have to do more than I know that I’m even capable of.”

Robbie went on to praise Gosling for the extreme humility that he showed during the production of the film.

“I don’t know if a lot of big male movie stars would do a film with a female director where their character isn’t the title of the film. We both sensed he was not that kind of guy,” she said.