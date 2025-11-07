russell-crowe-unveils-dramatic-57-pound-weight-loss

Russell Crowe is sharing the key behind his 57-pound weight loss—proving once again he’s still got what it takes to “unleash hell” like the gladiator we know and love.

Videos by Suggest

On Thursday’s Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 61-year-old opened up about his recent transformation. He attributes his success to science and mainly to reducing alcohol.

“We normalize both drinking and wagering, but we never look at the damage they cause,” Crowe told Rogan.

Russell Crowe got candid about his weight loss journey on a recent podcast appearance. (Image via YouTube / Joe Rogan Experience)

“I’m a big proponent for having a drink. It’s my cultural heritage and, as a working-class man, it’s my g–damn right, Joe,” the Oscar winner insisted. “But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities.”

Crowe mentioned that a single night of “fun” now suffices for him.

“If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine,” he pointed out. “I try not to have casual drinks now. [As in] having a drink for the sake of it.”

Russell Crowe’s Weight Loss Journey was Also Aided by Science… Thanks to Jor Rogan

He also credits a health services platform called Ways2Well. According to its site, Ways2Well helps individuals “take control of their health by providing advanced, preventive care that goes beyond traditional healthcare models.”

Rogan first introduced Crowe to the company.

Crowe stated he receives injections as part of his wellness program.

“I’ve probably connected with them about five times since that first time. The real benefit I’m getting that I think, right, because I’m not completely over the science, but it seems to be with these injections that I’ve been getting into my shoulders, my knees, but also these IVs,” Crowe explained.

On the left, Russell Crowe looking trim on the red carpet in October 2025; on the right, Crowe looking a little more, shall we say, ‘festive’ in February 2024. (Photos by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic and Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

“Ways2Well was a great call for me because it’s calmed down a bunch of stuff,” the Unhinged star added. “It’s taking a bunch of pain away so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards. It’s calmed down my body’s inflammation.”

Meanwhile, the YouTube comments section to the podcast episode was filled with appreciative fans pointing out how candid Crowe is.

“The thing l love so much about Crowe is that he’s real. There’s no facade with him. You get a pretty much unedited version of what’s going on in his life at the moment,” one top comment read.