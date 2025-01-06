‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Winner The Vivienne Dead at 32

The Vivienne, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 1, has passed away at the age of 32.

The drag artist’s rep announced their passing on Jan. 5th on X.

The Vivienne’s rep, Simon Jones, wrote, “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.”

He continued, “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’ family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve,” Jones concluded the statement.

The Vivienne, who was born James Lee Williams in Colywn Bay, Wales, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. They later competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7. They also competed in several other reality competition shows such as Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Karaoke Club, and Dancing on Ice.

In addition to The Vivienne’s reality TV career, they also hosted Netflix’s Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel.

An Outpouring of Tributes and Condolences

After the news of The Vivienne’s passing, tributes and condolences began pouring in via social media.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration,” RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s official account shared on X. “She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity—she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”

Michelle Visage, a judge from RuPaul’s Drag Race, also shared her kind words about the late drag queen on Instagram.

“Heartbreaking 💔. I don’t know how to say how I feel,” Visage said. “My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many.”

Some of The Vivienne’s peers also shared their kind words, including Shea Coulee who also competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

“I’m in complete and utter shock. This is so devastating,” Coulee wrote.

The Vivienne had shared a post on Instagram leading up to the new year.

“What a year it’s been,” they wrote. “Here’s to reaching new heights and achieving dreams in 25. Wishing all the most prosperous new year.”