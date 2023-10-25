Is Trixxie Mattel The New Queen Of HGTV?

Trixie Mattel shines in HGTV’s latest home renovation series!

Trixie Mattel, 34, will star in HGTV’s new program called Trixie Mattel: Drag Me Home. Get ready for the docuseries that will give viewers an inside look at Trixie Mattel and her partner, David Silver’s thrilling real estate adventure, as they make their dream home a reality in Los Angeles.

Set to release sometime in Summer 2024, the series will shadow Mattel and Silver as they transform the property over four one-hour episodes.

Produced by none other than Drew and Jonathan Scott, popularly recognized as the Property Brothers, “Drag Me Home” presents Trixie’s second major television endeavor chronicling her growing empire in real estate.

In 2022, Trixie took the lead in Trixie Motel, a reality series showcasing the grand opening of her retro Palm Springs resort. The resort garnered such great reception that it made cameo appearances on multiple episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Trixie Mattel. DISCOVERY+

“I’m a drag queen. This motel is the ultimate stunt that no other drag queen or other celebrity would even attempt because it’s psycho. It’s psychotic to do this,” Mattel disclosed to Entertainment Weekly. The creation of Trixie Motel involved both a television series and the establishment of a physical property, coming to an investment of approximately $2 million.

The New York Times bestselling author and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 champion also said that she had her eye on a few other locations she wants to invest in.

“David and I would love to open a drag club in Palm Springs. I’d love to open other motels and have those Trixie Motels reflect wherever they are. They’d match the vibe,” Mattel said. “The Trixie Motel Palm Springs is very California, very desert, so maybe one in Nashville that’s a little more yee-haw that’s aimed at bachelorettes, or one in Florida that’s like a true vacation bungalow. Or maybe a Trixie Campground where drag queens are camp counselors with clip boards and whistles, and it’s adult gay men in camper uniforms playing touch football and s—.”

Sounds interesting! We’ll be sure to tune in when the time comes.