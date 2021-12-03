Rumor: Celine Dion Is Paralyzed Due To Covid Vaccine

Celine Dion is the latest celebrity centered in a COVID vaccine rumor, but it’s not what you might think. While some celebrities are being accused of not getting vaccinated or claiming that the vaccine doesn’t work, Dion is said to be fully vaxxed – and paralyzed because of it.

Dion took to Twitter to express her sadness about the missed performances. “I am heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. I have to focus on getting better.”

Dion Suffering From ‘Unforeseen Medical Symptoms’

Posts have been circulating on Facebook, claiming that the singer has been paralyzed after receiving a vaccination, and that’s why she’s been canceling performances. In October, Dion announced in a post on her website that she was canceling several performances in Las Vegas due to “unforeseen medical symptoms.”

“Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing,” the statement read. “Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show.”

While neither her official statement nor her tweet mentioned COVID-19 or paralyzation, internet “theories” started to emerge about what was keeping Dion from performing. Many claimed that the COVID vaccine is what is causing her muscle spasms.

A Side Effect Of The Vaccine?

In one post, a user wrote, “Seemingly, another celebrity (and vax advocate) taken out by the injection.” Another commented, “The people that think we are stupid for not taking the jab will need us one day.”

To make a long story short, this rumor is ridiculous. There is absolutely nothing that backs up this claim. In fact, the posts about Dion’s rumored paralyzation were flagged by Facebook as spreading misinformation.

In addition to the lack of factual evidence that the vaccine could cause paralyzation, Dion’s own sister discussed the singer’s health issue in a TV show appearance. Claudette Dion said, “She shared with me that the stage had a steep incline when she was performing that would cause problems to her muscles, legs, and feet.”

In another interview with French magazine Voici, Claudette said, “What’s happening to her is sad. But it’s not serious. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she’s in good spirits.” Dion is still expected to tour early in 2022.

