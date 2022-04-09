9 Times Royals Were Caught In The Rain And Turned It Into An Iconic Style Moment

When you’re a member of the royal family in one of the most famously rainy countries in the world, it’s a matter of fact that you’re going to get caught in the weather a time or two. British royalty is apparently used to the inevitable downpour, and everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Meghan Markle has just had to learn to deal with it. Normal people don’t usually look this stylish after being caught in the rain, however.

Queen Elizabeth’s Best ‘Caught In The Rain’ Moments

12th June 1954: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watching a flying salute from their Royal car during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve in a Royal car at Horseguards’ Parade, London. (Photo by PNA Rota/Getty Images)

As the current monarch of the U.K., Queen Elizabeth has been battling temperamental British weather longer than anyone else in her family. In the photo above, she and her late husband, Prince Philip, celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve with a parade on a clearly rainy day. While Prince Philip opted to stand tall in his military regalia and keep mostly dry with the use of his hat, the queen, only two years into her rule, held a dark umbrella aloft.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II holds her umbrella as she meets guests as she hosts a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2014. AFP PHOTO / POOL / YUI MOK (Photo by YUI MOK / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In more recent photos, Queen Elizabeth has largely ditched dark umbrellas and instead uses clear plastic ones that don’t block her face from view. Cleverly, she typically uses umbrellas with a colorful trim that matches her outfit, which is exactly what she did in this photo.

Vintage Prince Charles In Australia

Charles, Prince of Wales during a tour of Australia, circa 1974. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Prince Charles was a young man when he made an official royal trip to Australia. Charles was still enjoying his reputation as a bachelor prince and wouldn’t wed his future wife Princess Diana until seven years later in 1981. He and Diana had run in the same circles before they married, as did Charles and his future second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. In fact, the three knew each other well enough for Parker Bowles to reportedly send Diana a congratulatory note following her engagement to Charles, though there were some undertones that stood out to today’s royal watchers.

Princess Diana Lovely In Lilac

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) attend the wedding of Diana’s brother Viscount Althorp to Victoria Lockwood at St Mary’s Church in Great Brington, Northamptonshire, 16th September 1989. Diana is wearing a suit by Catherine Walker. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Diana was the reason so many modern royal watchers first became fascinated with the royal family, so it stands to reason that the beloved late princess would be impeccably stylish, even while dealing with a spot of rain. Diana is breathtaking in her pale purple coat and dress. We’re amazed that she was able to look so graceful while juggling her gloves, an umbrella, and walking on wet grass while wearing heels.

Young Prince William

WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND – JULY 10: HRH Prince Charles, Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne and HRH Prince William, accept their prizes in the pouring rain in the annual Army v Navy match for the Rundle Cup at Tidworth Polo Club, on July 10, 2004 in Wiltshire, England. (Photo by Carl De Souza/Getty Images)

The next generation approved to be just as comfortable and effortlessly debonair in the rain as the generation before. Prince William still had a head full of hair in this 2004 photo and looked every inch the fairy tale Prince Charming as he stood with his cousin Zara Tindall and dad Prince Charles. We can’t say that the umbrella was doing much to keep him dry, but in retrospect, we’re pretty thankful for that.

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C), his wife Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and his brother Britain’s Prince Harry, shelter from the rain beneath umbrellas as they arrive to attend an event at the memorial gardens in Kensington Palace, west London on August 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry prepared to pay tribute to their late mother Princess Diana on Wednesday for the 20th anniversary of her death as wellwishers left candles and flowers outside the gates of her former London residence. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Kirsty Wigglesworth (Photo credit should read KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP via Getty Images)

This photo was snapped on something of a somber day for Prince Harry, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton, so rain was an appropriate backdrop. The trio was making a visit to the memorial gardens at Kensington Palace for an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. It might have been a sad occasion, but all three looked utterly gorgeous.

A Sweet Moment For The Sussexes

Britain’s Prince Harry speaks to the community as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holds an umbrella under heavy rain while Dubbo mayor Ben Shields looks on in Australia’s outback town of Dubbo on October 17, 2018. – The rain was a welcomed accompaniment when Harry and his expectant wife Meghan visited a drought-stricken region of Australia on October 17, where the prince commended resilient farmers for persisting through years-long dry spells. (Photo by PETER PARKS / Pool / AFP) (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

During the two years that Meghan Markle accompanied her husband on official royal events, the pair raised some eyebrows with their almost constant displays of affection. The two often held hands or shared loving looks, but our favorite intimate photo of Markle and Harry was taken while the pair were in Australia. Markle watches on with so much love in her gaze as Harry makes his remarks, holding an umbrella above her new husband’s head.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made another splash beneath an umbrella when they briefly returned to the U.K. in 2020 after moving first to Canada, then to California as they stepped back from their roles as working royals. The two practically sparkled in their complementary blue outfits. This time around, Harry held onto the umbrella as Markle took hold of his arm in a show of solidarity.

Kate Middleton’s Most Enchanting Photo

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – MARCH 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds an umbrella during a visit of Sybil Strachan Primary School on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8 day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Ian Vogler – Pool/WireImage)

Finally, we come to one of our favorite photos ever taken of Kate Middleton. It came during her and Prince William’s recent tour of the Caribbean, which was not without its share of scandal and controversy. Regardless, it offered up priceless candid moments of the Duchess of Cambridge like this one. Rather than looking upset at the sudden downpour, Middleton took it all in stride with good cheer, leading to one of her most beautiful photos.

