9 Times Royals Were Caught In The Rain And Turned It Into An Iconic Style Moment

When you’re a member of the royal family in one of the most famously rainy countries in the world, it’s a matter of fact that you’re going to get caught in the weather a time or two. British royalty is apparently used to the inevitable downpour, and everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Meghan Markle has just had to learn to deal with it. Normal people don’t usually look this stylish after being caught in the rain, however.
Queen Elizabeth’s Best ‘Caught In The Rain’ Moments
As the current monarch of the U.K., Queen Elizabeth has been battling temperamental British weather longer than anyone else in her family. In the photo above, she and her late husband, Prince Philip, celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve with a parade on a clearly rainy day. While Prince Philip opted to stand tall in his military regalia and keep mostly dry with the use of his hat, the queen, only two years into her rule, held a dark umbrella aloft.
In more recent photos, Queen Elizabeth has largely ditched dark umbrellas and instead uses clear plastic ones that don’t block her face from view. Cleverly, she typically uses umbrellas with a colorful trim that matches her outfit, which is exactly what she did in this photo.
Vintage Prince Charles In Australia
Prince Charles was a young man when he made an official royal trip to Australia. Charles was still enjoying his reputation as a bachelor prince and wouldn’t wed his future wife Princess Diana until seven years later in 1981. He and Diana had run in the same circles before they married, as did Charles and his future second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. In fact, the three knew each other well enough for Parker Bowles to reportedly send Diana a congratulatory note following her engagement to Charles, though there were some undertones that stood out to today’s royal watchers.
Princess Diana Lovely In Lilac
Princess Diana was the reason so many modern royal watchers first became fascinated with the royal family, so it stands to reason that the beloved late princess would be impeccably stylish, even while dealing with a spot of rain. Diana is breathtaking in her pale purple coat and dress. We’re amazed that she was able to look so graceful while juggling her gloves, an umbrella, and walking on wet grass while wearing heels.
Young Prince William
The next generation approved to be just as comfortable and effortlessly debonair in the rain as the generation before. Prince William still had a head full of hair in this 2004 photo and looked every inch the fairy tale Prince Charming as he stood with his cousin Zara Tindall and dad Prince Charles. We can’t say that the umbrella was doing much to keep him dry, but in retrospect, we’re pretty thankful for that.
This photo was snapped on something of a somber day for Prince Harry, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton, so rain was an appropriate backdrop. The trio was making a visit to the memorial gardens at Kensington Palace for an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. It might have been a sad occasion, but all three looked utterly gorgeous.
A Sweet Moment For The Sussexes
During the two years that Meghan Markle accompanied her husband on official royal events, the pair raised some eyebrows with their almost constant displays of affection. The two often held hands or shared loving looks, but our favorite intimate photo of Markle and Harry was taken while the pair were in Australia. Markle watches on with so much love in her gaze as Harry makes his remarks, holding an umbrella above her new husband’s head.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made another splash beneath an umbrella when they briefly returned to the U.K. in 2020 after moving first to Canada, then to California as they stepped back from their roles as working royals. The two practically sparkled in their complementary blue outfits. This time around, Harry held onto the umbrella as Markle took hold of his arm in a show of solidarity.
Kate Middleton’s Most Enchanting Photo
Finally, we come to one of our favorite photos ever taken of Kate Middleton. It came during her and Prince William’s recent tour of the Caribbean, which was not without its share of scandal and controversy. Regardless, it offered up priceless candid moments of the Duchess of Cambridge like this one. Rather than looking upset at the sudden downpour, Middleton took it all in stride with good cheer, leading to one of her most beautiful photos.
