Royal Family Member Princess Yuriko Dead at 101, Cause of Death Revealed

Princess Yuriko, who was known as the oldest member of Japan’s Imperial Family, has passed away months after she suffered a stroke. She was 101 at the time of her death.

The Imperial Household Agency confirmed to CNN that the princess, the wife of Emperor Hirohito’s brother, died at a Tokyo hospital on Friday, Nov. 15. Her health had deteriorated recently.

Although the Imperial Family’s officials did not reveal the official cause of her death, numerous Japanese media outlets reported that Princess Yuriko had been battling pneumonia. She also suffered a stroke and had pneumonia in March 2024.

The Imperial Household Agency noted that before the sudden deterioration of her health, Princess Yuriko had been exercising and watching daily fitness shows on TV.

She had also kept her mind sharp by reading multiple newspapers and magazines as well as watching the news and baseball. “On sunny days, she sat in the palace garden or was wheeled in her wheelchair,” royal officials told CNN.

Since her stroke, the Princess has been in and out of the intensive care unit.

Born in 1923 as a Japanese aristocrat, Princess Yuriko married Prince. Mikasa, the younger brother of Emperor Hirohito and the uncle of current Emperor Naruhito, when she was 18 years old. The marriage occurred just before the start of World War II.

The couple had five children. Princess Yuriko had outlived her husband as well as their three sons. She also served the royal family and was known for attending numerous philanthropic activities over the years.

She is survived by her daughters Masako Sen and Yasuko Konoe.

Japan’s Imperial Family Is ‘Rapidly Dwindling’

Following the death of Princess Yuriko, it was reported that Japan’s Imperial Family is “rapidly dwindling.” There are only 16 members still alive.

CBS News reports that 18-year-old Prince Hisahito is the youngest male member of the Japanese Imperial Family. He is the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and is currently the last heir apparent. This is due to the family’s system, which does not allow empresses.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako only have one child, daughter Princess Toshi.

Just after he turned 18, Princess Hisahito was heard stating, “I hope to learn more through each and every experience, absorbing various aspects and growing through them.”

Another Imperial Family rule is that female royals are unable to marry commoners. In 2021, former Princess Mako was forced to leave the family after she married her university sweetheart, Kei Komuro.

Princess Yuriko’s daughter, Masako Sen, was forced to give up her royal title. She married Masayuki Sen. He is the elder son of Grandmaster Sōshitsu Sen XV. Her other daughter, Yasuko Konoe, gave up her royal title as well by marrying Tadateru Konoe. He is the former president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The rule does not apply to the male royals, with Naruhito’s father, Akihito, marrying Michiko, who is the daughter of a flour magnate. They met at a tennis court in 1959.