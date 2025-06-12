Royal Expert Believes Kate Middleton’s ‘Ruthless Discipline’ Approach Shapes Her Future as Queen

A British royal family expert recently discussed how Kate Middleton’s “ruthless discipline” approach is shaping her future as the soon-to-be Queen of England.

Videos by Suggest

Earlier this month, British royal expert Hilary Fordwich spoke with Fox News Digital about the Princess of Wales and her approach to her duties.

“Her emphasis on a ruthless discipline in her regimented daily routine and commitment to self-improvement has helped her,” Fordwich explained. “She divides her time meticulously between parenting, supporting the heir to the throne, and her royal duties and manages to fit in an intense workout regime.”

Fordwich then stated that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children have a different upbringing than most members of the royal family. “Regarding her three children, she can combine tradition with a modern, more middle-class approach to family. This, on top of her dedication to duty, is seen as essential for the monarchy’s relevance and continuity.”

Fellow royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also said Kate Middleton has a good reason to develop a “thicker skin.”

“The onset of a life-threatening illness can make a person tough,” Fitzwilliams said, referring to Middleton’s recent battle with cancer. “When they have a clear goal, as Kate has, the maintaining of the monarchy and bringing up her family means the experience, although traumatic, can be used to advantage in the years ahead.”

Fitzwilliams further shared that Kate Middleton needs “confidence” as a public speaker before becoming the Queen. “She is a fashion icon, which she uses to enormous advantage. And she and William are so close, as their PDA clearly shows. They are the monarchy’s future. They work brilliantly as a team now, and they will continue to do so when William becomes King.”

A Royal Author Says Kate Middleton Has ‘Developed a Toughness’ As She Prepares to Become Queen

Meanwhile, royal author Valentine Low recently told PEOPLE Kate Middleton has “developed a toughness” behind the scenes, as she supports her husband, Prince William, and prepares to become the Queen.

“She has a public image of being nice and smiley,” he explained. “But she is strong-minded, strong-willed, and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”

A source close to the royal family also said Kate Middleton “takes things seriously” when it comes to her duties.

“And thank goodness for that,” they pointed out.

Simon Lewis, the former Buckingham Palace communications chief, also spoke out about Middleton’s discipline and dedication. “She’s very much seen as a player at the center of Team Windsor.”