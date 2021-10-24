These Royal Approved Boots Are A Fall Weather Staple

During rainy weekend excursions and unforgettable autumn adventures, the royals rely on practical but undoubtedly fashionable boots. It doesn’t take much of a glance at a royal family album to see the iconic wellies have been worn by the royals for decades. And it’s easy to see why.

The boots in question are practical and irresistibly chic with their sleek, simple, and instantly recognizable design. Designs range from the classic knee-high boot to the shorter Chelsea styles, all available in an array of eye-popping matte and glossy tones. Furthermore, the boots are made from natural vulcanized rubber, making them completely waterproof.

The royal family loves these boots so much that the brand was awarded a Royal Warrant from the Duke of Edinburgh in 1977, followed again with another in 1986 by Queen Elizabeth.

With royal approval from the Queen herself, these rain boots are definitely worth a spot in your fall wardrobe. So, take a look at some stylish favorites.

Get The Look

Whenever you think of Hunter boots, you are likely to think of Hunter’s Original Tall Rain Boot. As the OG of Hunter boots, you can’t go wrong with a pair of these classic wellies. However, for ladies with wider calves, it is important to know that Hunter tall boots tend to run a little narrower in the calf than other Hunter styles.

Despite Hunter’s tall boot being waterproof, the company recommends that you wear your boots with socks to protect your skin from rubber. Furthermore, boot socks will also keep your feet warm while adding an additional layer of style.

Huntress Field Boots are ideal for petite, athletic women and plus-sized women looking for a Hunter boot with a wider opening. The Huntress is similar to the Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot, but is lower in height and has a wider calf, and the strap is a webbed fixture on the outside.

Not feeling the height? No problem. Hunter Original Chelsea Boots may be the most stylish rain boots you’ll see this fall. Specifically, the Chelsea boot is one of the biggest boot trends of the season. In the Hunter Chelsea Boots, you will be able to sport ankle boots with the iconic elastic goring as well as cope with inclement weather.