Rosie O’Donnell Predicts ABC Will Cancel ‘The View’ to Appease President Trump 

Weeks after The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was canceled following CBS’s settlement with President Trump, former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell said the famous ABC talk show may also be heading for cancellation to appease the world leader.

In a recent TikTok post, O’Donnell spoke about The View, warning that the long-running show may come to an end if Trump has his way.

“You know what I just read today? ABC is ‘reviewing the liberal bias’ on The View. The VIEW,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “The show with five women speaking their own opinions – That’s the threat now.”

Although ABC has stated it would not be cancelling The View, just “reviewing the bias,” O’Donnell stated she believed that just meant they are going to cancel the show, but they are just “trying to soften” everyone up first.

“Because it’s not enough to run the country into the ground,” O’Donnell said, referring to Trump. “You have to control what people SEE, what they HEAR, what they think. And The View? Well, that’s a little too much woman – a little too much truth – and a little too much Joy Behar saying, ‘I don’t think the insurrection was a tourist visit, Karen.'”

The comedian then stated that apparently “the truth is dangerous now.”

“They say they want ‘balance.’ But what they mean is silence,” she continued. “Silence anything that doesn’t praise the orange messiah and his golden escalator of lies.”

Rosie O’Donnell Says, Despite What Trump Thinks, ‘The View’ Is Not ‘Some Radical Leftist Threat’

Noting she has “done” TV and has sat in boardrooms with men in suits using “optics,” “midwestern moms,” and “brand alignment,” Rosie O’Donnell made it clear where she stands in terms of The View and President Trump.

“What they mean is: Can you not say the things you say,” Rosie pointed out. “And I’ve done THE VIEW – twice. I know how hard it is to get four women to agree on lunch – let alone politics. So don’t tell me The View is some radical leftist threat.”

Rosie O’Donnell also stated that The View review isn’t about bias, but rather about obedience and removing programs that don’t align with President Trump’s views.

“First they came for the journalists,” she continued, quoting a famous poem from the Holocaust. “Then the educators, then the librarians. Now, it’s Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.”

O’Donnell then stated that the U.S. is a “dictatorship in good lighting,” adding, “I used to think the First Amendment meant something. I used to think you couldn’t just erase a voice because it made you uncomfortable.”

She advised that women should “speak loudly ” and “take up space.”

“We stand together and say what is true,” she added. “Even when it shares the walls. Because the most dangerous sound in the world is a woman who knows what she’s talking about – and refuses to stop.”

Rosie O’Donnell was on The View from 2006 to 2007. She returned in 2014 and left in 2015.