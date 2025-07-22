Stephen Colbert Responds to President Trump’s Remarks About ‘The Tonight Show’s’ Cancellation

Days after President Trump seemingly celebrated the cancellation of The Tonight Show, Stephen Colbert responded to the world leader’s remarks.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

The comedian addressed the remark during The Late Show’s open monologue on Monday.

“How dare you, sir?” Colbert mockingly declared. “Would an ‘untalented’ man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”

He then bluntly said, “Go f— yourself.”

Stephen Colbert also addressed President Trump’s speculation that Jimmy Kimmel may lose his late-night talk show as well.

“No, absolutely not, Kimmel,” Colbert stated. “I am the martyr, OK? There’s only room for one on this cross, and I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from here.

CBS announced that The Today Show With Stephen Colbert would be officially ending in May 2026.

Stephen Colbert Says the ‘Gloves Are Off’ For President Trump

Elsewhere in the monologue, Stephen Colbert stated the “gloves are off” when it comes to his opinions about President Trump.

“Over the weekend, it sunk in that they’re killing off our show,” Colbert explained. “But they made one mistake: They left me alive!”

He then said, “And now, for the next 10 months, the gloves are off. I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump, starting now.”

Following a brief pause, Colbert bluntly declared, “I don’t care for him. Doesn’t have the skillset to be president. Not a good fit, that’s all.”

Colbert also praised CBS, despite the cancellation, noting that the company has “always been great partners.” However, he then asked about CBS, stating that the cancellation was a “financial decision.”

“How could it purely be a financial decision if ‘The Late Show’ is No. 1 in ratings?” he asked. He explained that “somebody at CBS” told the New York Post that the program lost $40-$50 million per year.

“I could see us losing $24 million,” the comedian pointed out. “But where would Paramount have possibly spent the other $16 million-oh yeah.”

He was referring to the $16 million settlement Paramount made with President Trump in his recent lawsuit against the company. The world leader alleged that CBS deceptively edited its 60 Minutes interview with his 2024 Presidential Election opponent, Kamala Harris.