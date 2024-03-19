rose-hanbury-breaks-silence-on-prince-william-affair-rumors

Kate Middleton has been out of the public eye for the better part of 2024. The Princess was initially deemed to be taking time away from royal duties to have a medical procedure performed. However, the kingdom never disclosed what the procedure was for.

With little information, and weeks elapsing since her last public appearance many began to speculate if the issue was deeper. Late light television host, Stephen Colbert, implied that the reason could be because Prince William was having an affair with Sarah Rose Hanbury, who has ancestral ties to the Royal Family.

“The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” Colbert said.

Hanbury released a statement through her lawyers shutting down the claims noting they are “completely false.”

Social Media Reacts to Prince William Affair Rumor

Even though Hanbury’s lawyer says that the claims are false, there are still some who want to speculate on what’s true. Especially after Kate made her first public appearance in months over the weekend. There were mixed reactions to Colbert’s statement from people on social media.

“I mean she wasn’t gonna admit to it but the royal family has a history of cheating,” one user said.

“Why is she responding to cheating allegations that aren’t hers lmaooo,” another added.

“It’s always tough when personal matters become public speculation,” another said.

Kate Middleton Named Kingdom’s ‘Savior

Kate Middleton’s position in the kingdom is nearly irreplaceable. So it is safe to say that her absence was greatly felt. Kate’s uncle called her and William the ‘savior’ of the family.

“Her and William are the savior of the royal family. Although I will say, Charles has done a spectacular job,” he added.

He also predicted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would eventually make their return to the Royal Family.

“I just think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang,” he said. “He might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation. I think everyone will give him a chance again.”