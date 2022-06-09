Why Rose Byrne And Bobby Cannavale Haven’t Gotten Married

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale are an adorable Hollywood couple. In addition to having two kids together, they’ve co-starred in multiple movies, including Annie, Adult Beginners, and Spy. They also worked together in a 2020 production of the play Medea in Brooklyn, New York. But despite the fact that they’ve been together for a decade, the two actors have yet to tie the knot. Will Cannavale ever become Rose Byrne’s husband? Here’s the reason why these two stars are not married.

Rose Byrne And Bobby Cannavale Have Been Together Since 2012

After being in a long-term relationship with Australian writer, actor, and director Brendan Cowell for six years, Byrne started dating Cannavale in 2012. According to Brides magazine, the pair met through mutual friends.

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne attend 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall on June 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

When they first got together, Cannavale was starring in the HBO drama Boardwalk Empire. He admits that it was difficult working on such serious material while he was falling in love. “When I was shooting Boardwalk Empire it was in the beginning of my relationship with Rose, so I couldn’t have been in two [more] different places on a daily basis,” he told InStyle in a 2021 interview. “We’d shoot these really dark scenes all day, and then I’d go out with my new girlfriend, who I was, you know—in the beginning … you know how that goes.”

The couple had their first child, a son named Rocco, in February of 2016. A little over a year later, in December of 2017, they welcomed another son, Rafa, into the world.

In addition to his two young boys, Cannavale has an adult son named Jake from a previous relationship with actress and screenwriter Jenny Lumet. The 52-year-old actor says being a dad is a much different experience the second and third time around. “I’m so much older,” he explained in a 2021 interview with Fatherly. “I was the youngest dad in the class and showing up at schools the first time. Jake was an only child for a really long time. So that dynamic is just very, very different.”

Why They Haven’t Tied The Knot Yet

So why haven’t these two Hollywood heavyweights gotten hitched yet? Byrne says they simply haven’t found the time. “I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it.’ And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there’s another baby, “ the Bridesmaids actress said in a 2021 interview with the Syndey Morning Herald. “It was kind of like that for [me and Bobby]. I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing, and I respect that totally.”

Though Byrne and Cannavale are not officially wed, they do refer to each other as husband and wife. “I hate all the other words,” Cannavale admitted in a 2020 interview with Vulture. “It’s just easier to say ‘husband and wife.’ ’Boyfriend and girlfriend’ feels so young. ‘Partner’ feels so sterile.”

The Irishman star also says he doesn’t like the fact that people make such a big deal about his marital status and wonders why they even care. “I hate when you find out that it’s being written about as a headline, it’s just…I don’t know. I don’t know why people care,” he told InStyle. “Why do people give a sh*t? The only people that should care are [Rose’s] parents and my parents. You know what I mean? They don’t care, so why would anyone else care?”