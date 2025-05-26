Rosamund Pike Recalls Getting Punched In The Face In Scary Mugging Incident

Actress Rosamund Pike recalled a traumatic mugging incident that occurred nearly two decades ago, where an assailant punched her in the face. The 46-year-old star of Gone Girl and Wheel of Time shared this story on the UK’s Magic Radio.

This robbery happened in London in 2006. “I was on the phone to my mother, on a mobile phone walking along the road, and I was mugged,” admitted Pike. “The phone was snatched so all she heard was me scream or yelp and a thud and the phone went dead.”

The award-winning actress then revealed she called her after she walked to the pub and met up with her friends. “For her, it was probably a pretty horrible 15 minutes,” she continued.

The culprit had gone for her phone when the attack happened. Pike said that it was just “some just on a bicycle” who assaulted her, and it made her quite “angry” in the moment.

The kid had “punched me down the side of my cheek and snatched my phone out of my hand,” said Pike. Not only was she injured, but her mother probably thought the worst had happened to her daughter.

Pike partook in the interview alongside her Hallow Road co-star Matthew Rhys to talk about their new film. The thriller movie was recently released in Ireland and the UK this May.

Coincidentally, Rhys mentioned how similar Pike’s mugging altercation was to their movie. “That’s kind of what the film’s about, really,” said Rhys after Pike told her story.

“Another dark story,” agreed Pike. “We are doing a dark tale.” Hallow Road follows a couple, played by Rhys and Pike, who receive a distressing call from their teenage daughter. She reveals that she accidentally hit a pedestrian, and the thriller unfolds as they race to the car accident.

Other than this film, Rosamund Pike starred in the hit Amazon Prime show The Wheel of Time. After three seasons, Amazon announced recently that it had cancelled the fantasy show, despite its dedicated fanbase and decent ratings.