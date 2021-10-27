Ronda Rousey Wants To Normalize Breastfeeding With Intimate Photo

When most of us think of Ronda Rousey, we think of her time with the UFC. The hall-of-famer has a long list of awards and titles stretching back to 2008.

But recently, Rousey has been rocking another title: mom. And just like in the ring, Rousey’s approach to motherhood is unapologetic, tough, and all-around badass.

Rousey Won’t Hide Motherhood

Rousey announced the birth of her first child with MMA fighter Travis Browne in late September 2021. The couple’s daughter’s name reflects her Hawaiian heritage: La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

In a more recent IG post, Rousey and her daughter, Pō, are lying in bed together while Pō feeds. Rousey is happily looking up at the camera while Pō breastfeeds in an adorable striped sleep cap.

“Our boys asked me the other day how I’m gunna (sp) feed Pō on the plane when we take her with us to Hawaii,” Rousey’s caption reads. “And I was like, ‘uhhh, same way I always do.’”

“Then it occurred to me that they probably never seen anyone breastfeed before and weren’t sure if it was appropriate in public,” she continues.

“Motherhood’s some badass, primal, beautiful sh*t that shouldn’t be hidden. It still blows my mind that my body assembled this little person, pushed her out, and now makes everything she needs to thrive. It’s really nothing to be ashamed of, it’s something to brag about.”

And in true internet fashion, people were quick to tell Rousey what they thought about it.

Haters Continue To Hate, Unsurprisingly

The comments on Rousey’s IG post range from creepy to supportive to downright hateful. “Attention is truly a drug,” one IG user wrote.

“I get doing it in public, but posting it for all to see is a WHOLE different story,” commented another. “It’s SCREAMING look at me! Pay attention to me! Breastfeeding IS normal. Posting it online IS not.”

Reading through the haters’ comments is infuriating, and it’s not even my baby. The rampant sexualization of women’s bodies has turned breastfeeding into a lewd, suggestive act.

However, breastfeeding couldn’t be more natural.

You Now Own The Greatest Title Of All: Mother

Thankfully, for every ignorant comment, there seemed to be a slew of positive ones. “A force in the octagon, and now an even bigger force outside the ring,” one IG comment read.

“The female body is a phenomenal blessing and should never be shamed or taken advantage of,” another user added. “If this little princess is half the badass you are, world, look out!”

And when all else failed, Rousey’s supporters were quick to remind the naysayers who they were provoking.

“I would love to see some a**hole telling you off for breastfeeding in public,” one commenter wrote. “I mean, the poor soul wouldn’t be alive once you lock in the armbar.”

Check Out The Post For Yourself

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey as a Mama Bear is certainly a force to be reckoned with. There’s no doubt her daughter will grow up to be the same.